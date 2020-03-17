PSL 2020: Shaheen Shah Afridi's Toe-crushing Yorker Sends Moeen Ali Packing; Watch Video

Pakistan is known for producing great fast bowlers and over the years it has given the cricketing world several fast bowling gems. One bowler who has recently risen through the ranks is left-arm teenage quick Shaheen Shah Afridi. The 19-year old is a part of the Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020).

Shaheen Shah Afridi has already represented Pakistan and has been a regular member of the national squad. He has been in stupendous form in the PSL 2020 so far. The teenager has already grabbed 13 wickets in 9 matches at an impressive average of 18.92.

PSL 2020: Shaheen Shah Afridi's ripping yorker sends Moeen Ali packing

In the 29th match of the PSL 2020 between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, Shaheen Shah Afridi produced an absolute ripper to get rid of Moeen Ali. This match was crucial from the Lahore Qalandars' perspective as it was a must-win game for them. A loss here would have eliminated them from the tournament.

Moeen Ali and Zeeshan Ashraf opened the batting for the Multan Sultans. The duo had been in good form in the tournament and it needed something special from the Qalandars to break their partnership. Shaheen Shah Afridi did just that with his toe-crushing yorker to Moeen Ali. He bowled a perfect length delivery which showed a hint of movement and the ball crashed into the middle and off stump giving the Lahore Qalandars an eventful start to the match.

SHAHEEN SHAH AFRIDI IS A NATIONAL TREASURE!



One of the most beautiful deliveries you will see!



Play fantasy league at: https://t.co/4caay0eRhc#MSvLQ #HBLPSLV pic.twitter.com/iNwOp0velm — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 15, 2020

Lahore Qalandars put in a clinical performance. After restricting Multan Sultans to 187, they managed to chase down the target with the help of Chris Lynn's blistering century. They will now meet the Karachi Kings on Tuesday in the second semi-final of PSL 2020.

IMAGE COURTESY: PAKISTAN SUPER LEAGUE TWITTER