Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni Give India Last-ball Win Over Bangladesh On Mar 23, 2016: Watch

After winning the inaugural ICC World T20 World Cup back in 2007, India failed to win the title in the next four editions, until they hosted the tournament at home back in 2016. That year, Team India, led by MS Dhoni were seen as favourites to lift the title for the second time in the history of the tournament. MS Dhoni also led the team in the inaugural edition when they beat Pakistan in a tense final.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya & His Family Salute Medical Staff And Emergency Personnel Amid Janta Curfew

India began their campaign in the tournament with a crushing loss to New Zealand. Kiwi spinners Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner made life difficult for the Indian batsmen leading their team to victory. Following the loss in the first match, Team India needed to win their next three matches to stay alive in the tournament. They picked up their winning momentum by beating arch-rivals Pakistan at Eden Gardens and then reached Bengaluru to face Bangladesh.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Enjoy Staying At Home By Dancing Together: Watch

Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni leads Team India to a miraculous win

Inside a packed Chinnaswamy stadium, MS Dhoni's men were put in to bat by Bangladesh. Team India's batsmen got starts but failed to convert the start into big scores as India finished their 20 overs with a total of 146/7. Suresh Raina top-scored for India with a 23-ball 30. With a sub-par total to defend, India needed their bowlers to deliver by picking up wickets. R Ashwin gave India an early breakthrough getting the wicket of Mohammad Mithun. Tamim Iqbal (35) stitched crucial partnerships with Sabbir Rehman (26) and Shakib Al Hasan (22) as Bangladesh reached closer to the target. MS Dhoni's bowlers did keep Team India in the hunt for a win by regularly chipping in with wickets.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer & Hardik Pandya Share Quirky Video; KL Rahul Gives A Hilarious Reply- Watch

The match eventually came down to the last over and with 11 runs needed, MS Dhoni decided to hand over the ball to young Hardik Pandya. With Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah in the middle, Bangladesh were well on course to register a major upset. Hardik Pandya started the over by giving away a single but then was hit for back-to-back boundaries by Mushfiqur Rahim. As Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah were already celebrating a win, the Indian players were under immense pressure to keep from being knocked out of a home World T20 tournament.

Also Read: Here's How Hardik Pandya Wished 'Bro' KL Rahul On His 27th Birthday

Hardik Pandya saves the day for India

With Bangladesh needing two runs to win off three deliveries, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah got out playing irresponsible shots. The wickets turned the match in India's favour. Bangladesh were still in the hunt to register an upset, needing two runs to win off the last ball and one run to force a Super Over.

Shuvagata Hom, who faced the final delivery from Hardik Pandya, failed to connect with the ball which went straight into MS Dhoni’s gloves. The batsman tried to steal a single and force the match into the Super Over, but MS Dhoni had other ideas. The skipper used his presence of mind to dismantle the stumps with his hands. Mustafizur Rahman was given run out by the third umpire and India won by a solitary run to keep their hopes alive in the tournament.

IPL 2020 postponed to April 15

Following the outbreak of coronavirus, the BCCI had the IPL postponed, which was a major heartbreak for cricket fans. The tournament, which was originally supposed to get underway from March 29, was postponed to April 15. IPL 2020 was not the only event affected by the virus. All major sporting events across the world have also been called off in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Both domestic and international matches will not be played until the virus is contained.