IPL 2020: RR Star Jos Buttler Leaves Fans In Splits With Pilates In Cricket Gear; Watch

Rajasthan Royals and England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler is currently looking to keep himself in shape at home following the suspension of cricketing activities by the ECB until May 28 due to coronavirus. The IPL 2020 also has been suspended till April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak. With no cricket action until further notice, players are taking to social media to keep their fans updated about their current status. Recently, a video emerged of Jos Buttler putting on cricket gear and exercising with the help of his wife to remain fit.

IPL 2020: Jos Buttler does pilate exercises to stay fit

With no IPL 2020 action till April 15, Jos Buttler is currently at home while being quarantined due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the recent video, the wicketkeeper can be seen doing pilates in full cricket gear with his wife Louise, who is a Pilates teacher. Buttler could not contain his laughter when Louise prepared to teach him some exercises.

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals supports BCCI decision of IPL postponed

Following the BCCI'S decision regarding IPL postponed, Rajasthan Royals took to Twitter to tweet in support of the IPL 2020 postponement. In the tweet, the franchise stated that the health and safety of every player and fans are of ‘utmost importance’ to them. They also acknowledged the new IPL postponed date by expressing their excitement of getting into action in April.

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals squad for the upcoming season

During the IPL 2020 trading window, Rajasthan Royals managed to retain 11 of their cricketers which included Australian cricketer Steve Smith. Steve Smith was also appointed as the captain of the Rajasthan Royal for the upcoming season. During the IPL 2020 auction, Rajasthan Royals purchased 11 players which include the likes of Robin Uthappa, David Miller and Andrew Tye.

