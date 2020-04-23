Coronavirus Strikes Cricket: Ramiz Raja Worried About Under-pressure PCB's Survival

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has prompted worldwide cricketing activities to come to a standstill. Even the Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL 2020) season in March this year got postponed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) just before the commencement of its playoffs. Former Pakistan captain and current cricket commentator Ramiz Raja recently gave his take on lack of cricket and urged PCB to find a way to play the game behind closed doors.

Coronavirus: Ramiz Raja’s advice to PCB

Ramiz Raja took to his YouTube channel and explained why it is important for PCB to resume playing cricket behind closed doors. Raja said that the PCB and other cricket boards cannot survive long without organising cricket matches. He believed that with no cricket, boards like PCB will struggle to pay out salaries and expenses to their staff, officials and cricket players, which would be “disastrous” for them.

Ramiz Raja also urged the PCB to start holding talks with other ICC member nations and come up with a way to resume cricket. He stated that due to the contagious nature of the coronavirus disease, staging cricket without crowds is also an option.

Ramiz Raja’s advice to PCB amid coronavirus crisis, watch video

Coronavirus: PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani clarifies stance with BCCI

While Ramiz Raja recently urged the PCB to hold talks with other boards, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani earlier stated that the Pakistan Board is not depending upon the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for any help. Ehsan Mani further said that PCB is looking towards other international markets like USA and UK where there is a tremendous Pakistani presence and following, as the board is expecting a new broadcast rights deal should cricket resume post the pandemic.

