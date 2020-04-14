After Javed Miandad, Ramiz Raja Now Has A Bizzare Suggestion To Punish Tainted Players

After former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad demanded death penalty for cricketers found guilty of spot-fixing, now Pakistan's former batsman Ramiz Raja has stated that tainted cricketers should open their own 'grocery shops.' The cricketer-turned-commentator has also opined that Pakistan cricket has been damaged due by giving a concession to big names who have been found guilty of spot-fixing.

Raja was referring to Mohammad Amir who was one of the accused in the infamous 2010 spot-fixing scandal but has made his comeback into Pakistan cricket team. The commentator also expressed anguish at the talks of Sharjeel Khan paving his way back into the cricket team. "There is once again talks of redrafting Sharjeel Khan into the team which is not right and can damage Pakistan cricket," he said. Sharjeel Khan was banned for two and a half years in 2017 for his involvement in spot-fixing.

'I was shell-shocked'

Earlier, while interacting with Aakash Chopra on his Youtube channel, Raja had said, "I was shell-shocked when Mohammad Amir had returned to international cricket. I know that he was young and was misled whatever the reason may be but even before that we had a lot of dangerous examples that should have made them realize that they should have never done this. Maybe you can be forgiven in a one-off scenario but even that does not have a scope in my book."

Miandad demands death penalty

Former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad had earlier demanded a stern action against spot-fixers in cricket to save the gentlemen's game from being tainted. In a video uploaded by the veteran on his YouTube channel, Miandad stated that players found guilty of corruption should be hanged. “Spot-fixers should be hanged because it is similar to killing someone and so the punishment should also be on the same lines. An example should be set so that no player even thinks about doing something like this," he said.

