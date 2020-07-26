Courtney Walsh Says Kemar Roach Is Fit Enough To Take 300 Scalps In The Longest Format

West Indies pace legend Courtney Walsh has said that Kemar Roach is fit enough to take 300 scalps in the game's longest format. Coming down all guns blazing against England in the series decider as picked up his 200th Test wicket on Day 2 at Old Trafford, he castled Chris Woakes to achieve this feat.

After he picked his 200th scalp, the veteran pacer was inducted into an elite list of Windies players who have achieved the feat and making him the ninth Caribbean player to do so.

'I think he is fit enough': Courtney Walsh

“It is a tremendous achievement for him to get there. It shows hard work and dedication pays off. I think he is fit enough to get to 250 or even 300. Just below him is the legendary Wes Hall.He was the daddy, the leader of the pack. When I started they called him ‘The Chief’ because he was chief wicket-taker. So it is a tremendous list for Roach to be on and he must be feeling chuffed,” said Walsh while speaking to Sky Sports.

Even though Roach and Shanon Gabriel had run through England's middle and lower-middle order, Stuart Broad's heroics with the bat took them to 369 and later made a stellar contribution with the ball in hand as well. His six-wicket haul bundled the Windies out for 197 with skipper Jason Holder being the top-scorer for the visitors (46), as England had a first-innings lead of 172 runs.

Winner takes it all

After the Windies had drawn the first blood at Southampton, a spirited English side settled the score in the following Test at the Old Trafford. It now remains to be seen who will have the last laugh in the series-decider or whether both teams will have to share the trophy in case the contest ends in a stalemate.

In the ongoing contest, Joe Root & Co. are in the driver's seat will be looking to add some quick runs, declare the innings, and bundle the West Indian batsmen out cheaply.

READ: Stuart Broad's Six-wicket Haul Puts England In The Driver's Seat In Manchester Test

(Image Courtesy: AP)