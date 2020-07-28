CPL 2020 To Begin On August 18, Dwayne Bravo's TKR To Play All Matches On Home Soil

The upcoming Caribbean Premier League 2020 (CPL 2020) season is the eighth edition of the tournament. It is currently on schedule to commence on August 18 to run until September 10. Around 33 matches will be played among six star-studded franchises across two venues in Trinidad and Tobago and all matches will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus global pandemic and its contagious nature. The decision to organise CPL 2020 this year was made by Cricket West Indies after they received the approval of the local government.

CPL schedule announcement: Fans to be enthralled with CPL 2020 and IPL 2020

Interestingly, the recently announced CPL schedule is churned out in a way that CPL 2020 does not crosses its paths with the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. As cricket slowly finds its place after months of hiatus, fans are now expected to be enthralled with the two high-profile T20 leagues without much gap in between. The IPL 2020 is currently slated to commence on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after it was shifted from its originally slated date and venue of March 29 in India.

The CPL schedule is also churned out in a way that the West Indies cricketers can make themselves available in time for the IPL 2020. There are many Caribbean and overseas cricketers who are signed on to play in both tournaments. While players like Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Imran Tahir, Rashid Khan among many others will be seen in action in CPL 2020, they are also on course to represent their respective franchises in IPL 2020 as well.

CPL schedule announcement: Dwayne Bravo’s Trinbago Knight Riders to open proceedings

With T20 heavyweights like Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard in their ranks, hosts and Trinbago Knight Riders will open up CPL 2020 proceedings with a match against Guyana Amazon Warriors on August 18. TKR is the sister concern of IPL 2020 franchise KKR, co-owned by Red Chillies Entertainment, Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta and is set to have a massive home advantage this year.

All matches (except the final) are double-headers with start timings of 7:30 PM IST and 3:00 AM IST for viewers in India. The two Trinidad and Tobago venues for CPL 2020 are the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba and the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain.

CPL 2020: A detailed look at CPL schedule

