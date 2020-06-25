Dwayne Bravo To Release Special Song For MS Dhoni On His 39th Birthday; Watch Video

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is one of the lively personalities in cricket who is known for his jovial nature. The cricketer-turned singer never fails to enthrall his fans, be it with his all-round skills or his catchy songs. Dwayne Bravo, who plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), shares a great rapport with his captain MS Dhoni. This is why he had announced recently that he was creating a special song for the former India captain.

On Thursday, Dwayne Bravo took to Instagram and uploaded a new teaser of the song that he famously calls as the “Mahi song”. In April this year, Dwayne Bravo had shared a glimpse of the same, but the track was under progress. However, at present, it seems like he is ready with the song and is all set to unveil the same on July 7, which also happens to be MS Dhoni’s birthday. The Bravo Dhoni song teaser was also liked by the CSK captain's wife Sakshi Dhoni.

Recently, while speaking to Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz, Dwayne Bravo had said that he wanted to do something for MS Dhoni, who is coming to the end of his great career. Dwayne Bravo also said that MS Dhoni had a great impact on his personal career and so many other cricketers. Dwayne Bravo reckoned that having listened to praises about MS Dhoni from Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, he holds the CSK captain in high regard. Dwayne Bravo also lauded MS Dhoni for giving opportunities to so many cricketers and guiding India to several titles.

Dwayne Bravo heaps praise on MS Dhoni's leadership skills

Recently, West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who has been playing under MS Dhoni at CSK, lauded MS Dhoni while explaining how he makes people feel comfortable around him in the CSK camp. In a video chat with ESPN, Dwayne Bravo said that over the years, CSK have had many good captains in their dressing room. Dwayne Bravo added that they’ve had Faf du Plessis, Brendon McCullum, Mike Hussey and himself.

Dwayne Bravo further said that these players have been leaders in various countries, but MS Dhoni stands apart from the rest because of the atmosphere which he creates for his players. Dwayne Bravo feels MS Dhoni gives them the self-belief and always reminds them that they don't have to prove anything to anyone. He also asks them to just be themselves and enjoy the game. Dwayne Bravo also said that the career of any player takes a different route after he joins the CSK squad.

While citing the example of Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo explained how their careers were resurrected since joining CSK. Dwayne Bravo also revealed that the one commendable trait of MS Dhoni is that he never puts pressure on anyone. He added MS Dhoni doesn’t behave like a superstar, despite achieving so much in the sport.

