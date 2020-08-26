CPL 2020 SLZ Vs TKR Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India And Full Match Preview

St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) are all set to take on the high-flying Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in a league match in the Caribbean Premier League 2020. The match between the two teams will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval Stadium on Wednesday, August 26. Here is a look at the SLZ vs TKR live streaming details, how to watch CPL 2020 live in India, CPL live streaming and where to catch the SLZ vs TKR live scores.

SLZ vs TKR live streaming: SLZ vs TKR CPL 2020 match preview

The two teams currently occupy the top two spots on the points table. TKR are currently the only unbeaten team in the tournament and will look to carry on their unbeaten run. On the other hand, SLZ occupy the second position on the points table and a victory in this match will help them dethrone the Trinbago Knight Riders and occupy the top spot.

SLZ vs TKR live streaming: SLZ vs TKR weather and pitch report

There will be no interruption from rain during the CPL 2020 match between St Lucia Zouks and Trinbago Knight Riders. Coming to the pitch, the track at Queen’s Park Oval is expected to offer an equal amount of help for the batsmen and the bowlers. The team winning the toss will likely bowl first.

CPL live streaming: CPL 2020 live in India and SLZ vs TKR live streaming

The telecast of CPL 2020 live in India will be available to viewers on the Star Sports Network on Wednesday, August 26 at 7:30 PM IST. Fans can catch CPL 2020 live in India on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 SD and HD. CPL live streaming will be available on Dream Sports' FanCode app. SLZ vs TKR live streaming on the app will include interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players. For CPL T20 live scores, fans can check the social media accounts of the respective teams and CPL T20's Twitter handle.

SLZ vs TKR live streaming: Squads for SLZ vs TKR contest

SLZ vs TKR live streaming: SLZ squad

Andre Fletcher(w), Kimani Melius, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Javelle Glenn, Daren Sammy(c), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Chemar Holder, Leniko Boucher, Obed McCoy, Zahir Khan, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kavem Hodge, Saad Bin Zafar

SLZ vs TKR live streaming: TKR squad

Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan.

Image Credits: CPL T20 / Twitter