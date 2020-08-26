Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi To Play In Afghanistan's Domestic Competition Before IPL 2020

Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb ur Rahman are among six Afghan players who run the risk of missing the penultimate week of the CPL 2020 that also consists of the playoffs, as they are set to be called back to play in the Shpageeza Cricket League, Afghanistan's premier domestic T20 competition.

While the CPL 2020's ultimate showdown is set for September 10, the Shpageeza League is set to be played between September 6-16 that consists of a total of six participating teams. A total of 19 matches are slated along with 4 playoffs. The Kabul International Stadium will see 6 teams battling out of 11 days in a quest to emerge as the champions.

ACB writes to CWI regarding Afghanistan players exit from CPL 2020

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed with ESPNcricinfo that it is determined to make the players, who currently are serving their respecting franchises in the CPL 2020, return to Afghanistan for the Shpageeza League on time, with the exception of logistical or governmental barriers proving to be a hindrance. ACB's acting CEO, Nazeem Jaar Abdulrahimzai, has confirmed that the intention is to make the players travel to Kabul by September 5. That being said, the ACB considered that the borders of Trinidad are currently kept closed and there is a probability that the players might not make it for the Shpageeza League's first few matches.

It was also reassured by the ACB that Cricket West Indies had prior knowledge regarding the issue. Moreover, they have communicated the same again with the board via an E-mail. The players are likely to fly back to their home country once they are provided with the flight details. As per Abdulrahimzai, a charter flight has been arranged, which will transport the players to Barbados first. From there they will fly to London and they finally to Kabul via UAE. They also have charted an alternate route where the players will travel from Trinidad to London and then to Kabul.

Afghan players in CPL 2020

The six players from Afghanistan who are currently a part of CPL 2020, include the likes of Rashid Khan who is representing Barbados Tridents, Naveen-ul-Haq and Mujeeb Ur Rahman are a part of Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs respectively. While St Lucia Zouks has Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran and Zahir Khan.

Rashid Khan and other Afghan players in IPL 2020

The ACB has ensured that players who are a part of IPL 2020, will be granted to leave for the UAE early. This is to ensure that the players are able to comply with the six-day quarantine period.

Rashid Khan (SRH), Mohammad Nabi (SRH) along with Mujeeb Ur Rahman (KXIP) are the players set to join their respective IPL teams soon. While Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi are a regular feature for the Hyderabad-based franchise SRH, Mujeeb Ur Rahman is an essential addition in the KXIP line-up.

