Cricket Australia Pays Heartwarming Tribute To Dean Jones On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Test

Cricket Australia paid an emotional tribute to one of the finest cricketers to have represented the country- the late Dean Jones on Day 1 of the second Test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The 1987 World Cup winner's contribution, especially in limited-overs cricket, is deemed pathbreaking by cricket pundits. Moreover, the legend also showcased his proficiency post-retirement by excelling as a broadcaster and also as a coach.

'A lovely tribute'

During the tea break on Day 1, Dean Jones' family i.e. his better half Jane and their two daughters Augusta and Phoebe along with former Australian skipper Allan Border took the initiative of paying tribute to Jones. All three of them walked from the boundary to the center, carrying the late cricketer's 'Baggy Green' (Australian cap), sunglasses, and Kookaburra bat. They were laid to rest on the stumps.

Posting the image on their official Twitter handle, Cricket Australia wrote:

A lovely tribute to the great Dean Jones at his beloved @MCG pic.twitter.com/n954EpQy4K — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 26, 2020

Dean Jones death

The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst was an integral part of the broadcasting team for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Jones, alongside Brett Lee and Scott Styris, was stationed in Mumbai during the cash-rich league for Star Sports' show Select Dugout. However, Dean Jones suffered a cardiac arrest at his Mumbai hotel on September 24, 2020, and lost his life at the age of 59. Fellow Australian and close friend Brett Lee revealed that he had tried desperately to revive the legend through CPR, but could not save him.

Dean Jones' career at a glance

Dean Jones was regarded as one of the fiercest cricketers in the 90s and was well-known for his aggressive technique. Having made his international debut for Australia in 1984, the Victorian played in 52 Tests, scoring 3,631 runs at an average of 46.55, with 14 fifties and 11 centuries. In ODIs, Jones amassed 6,068 runs in 164 matches, at an astounding average of 44.61, with 46 half-centuries and seven tons. Jones was one of the first cricketers to crack the limited-overs game for Australia and enjoyed successful coaching and commentary spells after his retirement. Under his tutelage, Pakistan Super League (PSL) outfit Islamabad United won two titles.

