Fans Angry As Australian Test Skipper Tim Paine Survives A Controversial Run Out Decision

Australian Test skipper Tim Paine survived a controversial run out on Day 1 of the second Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Australia had already lost half their side when Cameron Green and Tim Paine had their task cut out. The duo had to rebuild the innings for the Aussies and while they were doing so, a harakiri from Green almost cost Paine his wicket.

'It was out mate'

This happened in the 55th over of Australia's first innings that was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. On the final delivery, the skipper was involved in a mix-up with Green after the latter had signaled him to take a risky single. Paine was left scrambling to make it up to the striker’s end on time as his Indian counterpart Rishabh Pant dislodged the wickets. The on-field umpires were clueless and the matter was referred to the third umpire.

The third umpire was not convinced by just one look and went through it several times and since there was no conclusive evidence as per the third umpire, the decision was made in favor of the batsman as Tim Paine lived to fight another day.

However, the angry fans made sure that the blunder did not go unnoticed as they took to social media to express their anger. One of them had even posted an image that showed that the batsman was out of his crease. Here are some of the reactions.

It was out mate — YoYo (@hamidgujer) December 26, 2020

What about the space between that two frames...poor technology...#AUSvsIND — RINK R@NA 🇮🇳 (@Ranarinkesh) December 26, 2020

Umpires looking for "conclusive evidence" didn't bother to even check the stump cam view? Some umpiring. — Rahul Sen (@RahulSaysSo) December 26, 2020

It's damn clear that it's on the line!

OUT!

Poor decision by the 3rd umpire! — Aatmsaat (आत्मसात्) (@SarvGunSampann) December 26, 2020

This is very poor umpiring at the highest quality of the game. pic.twitter.com/OLGkI9vMPj — Praneeth Reddy (@Praneet30310027) December 26, 2020

Even Australian spin legend Shane Warne surprised with the third umpire's decision and went on to say that the wicket-keeper batsman should have been out.

Very surprised that Tim Paine survived that run out review ! I had him on his bike & thought there was no part of his bat behind the line ! Should have been out in my opinion — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 26, 2020

