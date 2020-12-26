Fans Angry As Australian Test Skipper Tim Paine Survives A Controversial Run Out Decision

Home
The fans were angry after Australian Test skipper Tim Paine survived a controversial run out on Day 1 of the second Test at the MCG on Saturday

Written By Karthik Nair
Tim Paine

Australian Test skipper Tim Paine survived a controversial run out on Day 1 of the second Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Australia had already lost half their side when Cameron Green and Tim Paine had their task cut out. The duo had to rebuild the innings for the Aussies and while they were doing so, a harakiri from Green almost cost Paine his wicket.

'It was out mate'

This happened in the 55th over of Australia's first innings that was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. On the final delivery, the skipper was involved in a mix-up with Green after the latter had signaled him to take a risky single. Paine was left scrambling to make it up to the striker’s end on time as his Indian counterpart Rishabh Pant dislodged the wickets. The on-field umpires were clueless and the matter was referred to the third umpire. 

The third umpire was not convinced by just one look and went through it several times and since there was no conclusive evidence as per the third umpire, the decision was made in favor of the batsman as Tim Paine lived to fight another day.

However, the angry fans made sure that the blunder did not go unnoticed as they took to social media to express their anger. One of them had even posted an image that showed that the batsman was out of his crease. Here are some of the reactions.

READ: Fans Show Concern As Marnus Labuschagne Gets Hit On The Helmet By A Bumper From Siraj

 

Even Australian spin legend Shane Warne surprised with the third umpire's decision and went on to say that the wicket-keeper batsman should have been out. 

READ: Debutants Shubman Gill & Mohammed Siraj Team Up To Dismiss A Well-set Marnus Labuschagne

 

