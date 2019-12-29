Wicked Ball Triggers Cricket Australia Challenge: 'Bet You've Never Seen One Like That'

David Warner who could not impress with his bat in the ongoing Test series against New Zealand showed a great presence of mind at the leg slip to take a good catch and get rid of BJ Watling on Day 4 of the Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Even though some credit must go to skipper Tim Paine for the field placement but, it was Warner's brilliance that gave the Aussies a reason to celebrate.

David Warner shows a great presence of mind

This had happened in the 50th over which was bowled by Nathan Lyon. Lyon had pitched the ball outside off stump. BJ Watling who had looked to defend the ball was completely deceived when it took the inside edge of his bat and went between his pad and the stumps. However, when the ball had quickly raced towards the leg slip, an alert David Warner showed a great presence of mind and made a tough catch look very easy.

The video of this brilliant catch was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle. Watch it here.

Australia win the Test series

New Zealand who had started Day 4 after having lost two early wickets overnight tried to put up a fight and their batsmen tried to hang around for as much time as they could but the Aussie bowlers were too good for them and ensured that the Kiwis were given no chance to make a comeback in the contest.

Tom Blundell tried to delay the inevitable with his century. He scored a 210-ball 121 but unfortunately, did not receive too much support from the other end as the visitors were bundled out for 240 as Australia registered an emphatic win by 247 runs to win the three-match Test series 2-0.

The third and final Test match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 3. The Aussies will be eyeing a clean sweep while the Black Caps will be looking to salvage pride.

