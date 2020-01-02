BBL: Peter Siddle's Cheeky Run Out Makes Cricket Australia Question His Retirement Plan

Seasoned Australian pacer Peter Siddle announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on December 29, 2019. Just a couple of days after his announcement, Siddle showcased that he still has enough firepower to leave his opponents in ambush. The right-arm fast bowler is currently representing Adelaide Strikers in the ongoing 2019-20 edition of the Big Bash League (BBL). Strikers recently faced Sydney Thunder in a crucial BBL game on December 31. During the course of Thunder's innings, Peter Siddle affected a ‘no-look’ run-out to send opener Usman Khawaja packing back to the dugout.

P SIDDY STOP IT!



That's the cheekiest of cheeky run outs from the Strikers veteran! Khawaja out for 63 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/28SuiDxRcL — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 31, 2019

‘Are you sure you want to retire’? – Peter Siddle asked after BBL brilliance

After Peter Siddle displayed some fielding brilliance at the Adelaide Oval, BBL took to their Twitter handle and described his effort as the “cheekiest of run-outs”. Cricket Australia also took to Twitter and cheekily responded by asking the Australian pacer whether he was sure he wanted to retire. Check out the tweet by Cricket Australia down below:

BBL 2019-20: Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder

Apart from the run-out, Peter Siddle also dismissed Alex Ross and Daniel Sams to end with figures of 4-0-30-2. However, his efforts went in vain as Sydney Thunder pipped Adelaide Strikers in a last-over thriller. Their defeat meant that both Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers now occupy the top two spots in BBL 2019-20’s points table.

Peter Siddle retires

Peter Siddle was initially selected in Australia’s squad for the ongoing Trans-Tasman Trophy Test series against New Zealand. After missing out from playing XI in the first two games, Siddle was expected to feature in New Year’s Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 3. However, his retirement a week before brought down curtains to his 11-year international career.

