Sanjay Manjrekar Suggests Basic ‘Riyaz’ For Indian Batsmen Ahead Of Key Boxing Day Test

Team India got two extra days after the first Test match at the Adelaide Oval had ended in the second session of Day 3 where the visitors tasted a humiliating eight-wicket after suffering a dramatic batting collapse in the second innings. Now, commentator-cum-Cricket pundit Sanjay Manjrekar has urged the Indian team to just focus on one thing as they look to stage a comeback in the next Test match with the series on the line.

'Must practice just one thing': Sanjay Manjrekar

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Manjrekar has gone on to say that in this gap, the Indian batsman especially Ajinkya Rahane must practice one thing and that is to get a million balls thrown at full & short length.

At the same time, the ex-Mumbai batsman also opened up on how the batsmen need to tackle these deliveries. He explained that they should make decisive feet movement, get big stride forward (forward defence) to full balls, and should be right back in the crease i.e. on the backfoot to short balls. The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by saying that this is the basic ‘Riyaz’ for defensive Test batting.

In this gap, Ind batsmen( Esp Rahane ) must practice just one thing. Get million balls thrown at full & short length, make decisive feet movement. Big stride forward to full balls & right back in the crease to short balls. This is the basic ‘Riyaz’ for defensive Test batting. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Sanjay Manjrekar's tweet evoked mixed reactions on social media. While there were some who were on the same page with the former cricketer, there were others who did not agree with him. Here are some of the reactions.

If it's basic, don't you think he would already be doing that? It all looked good till Kohli's run-out in the first innings. This is all about the mental block, more than any technical flaw. — Rahul (@writewiinger) December 21, 2020

Agree Sir. But that's done when you are not onna tour . When next test is just 4 days away , how will he manage that 😔 — Bal Govind (@BALGOVIND74) December 21, 2020

Why especially @ajinkyarahane88 ??



I guess its valid for everyone. Tbh he played well in the 1st innings. 2nd innings every one failed. — vidhata vidhu (@VidhataVidhu) December 21, 2020

Say whatever you want about Sanjay's commentary, but he was had one of the best test batting techniques of his era. If you dont believe that, then you surely dont understand batting technique and its importance in test match cricket. — Rajat Sharma (@rajat12001) December 21, 2020

If you see the dismissals in the second innings you would note it is not their defensive techniques but their skill to judge and leave the ball close to the offstump without poking the bat on it, something you were very good at during your batting days. Dravid was also good in it — Shiva (@shivabelieves) December 21, 2020

Next batting coach for overseas condition, sanjay.👍 — Yunus Ahmed (@yunus_ahmed) December 21, 2020

Can Team India stage a comeback at the MCG?

The Boxing Day Test match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday and India will be expected to come out all guns blazing after their batting debacle in the second innings at the Adelaide Oval. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy holders will be without the services of skipper Virat Kohli who will be returning back to India on paternity leave and, frontline pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the remainder of the series after fracturing his bowling wrist. The tail-ender was struck by a vicious delivery from Pat Cummins and appeared to be in deep discomfort. The physio had come to attend him but the number 11 batsman was in no position to bat and had to retire hurt. He did not even come out to bowl in the fourth innings.

This is a must-win encounter for India as a loss here would mean that the Aussies end up taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series. A win at the iconic MCG will help the hosts in securing the series irrespective of the outcome in the final two Tests in Sydney and Brisbane respectively.

