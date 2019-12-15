The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Cricket Fraternity Lead Birthday Wishes To Spinner Kuldeep Yadav As He Turns 25

Cricket News

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav who turned 25 on December 14 received birthday wishes in abundance from the cricket fraternity

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kuldeep Yadav

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav who turned 25 on Saturday, December 14, received birthday wishes in abundance from the cricket fraternity. Kuldeep, who made his international debut in a Test match against Australia in 2017, has already taken 155 international wickets. While he remains six wickets away from 100 One Day International (ODI) wickets, Kuldeep has taken 24 Test and 35 T20 wickets.

One of the first to extend the birthday wishes was Yadav’s bowling partner in the Indian team  Yuzvendra Chahal. Taking to his Twitter, Chahal wrote, “Happy birthday lil brother.” To which Kuldeep Yadav wrote “Thank you big bro.”

The Indian team head coach Ravi Shastri also wished Yadav along with cricketers like Mohammad Shami, Harbhajan Singh, Cheteshwar Pujara.

 

READ: WATCH: 'Flaming' bails & pink ball fly pell-mell as Tim Paine gets fully castled

READ: Lara, Mandhana join hands to promote Women’s National Cricket for Blind

'I'm a massive Kuldeep Yadav fan': Bangar

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has reckoned that next year's IPL is going to be massive for Kuldeep Yadav, saying a good outing there will earn him a place in the T20 World Cup squad.

"I'm a massive Kuldeep Yadav fan and in terms of strike rates you see he is the quickest to 100 ODI wickets and even in the shorter format, if you look at the match we won in England, he picked up five wickets at a time where the opposition was running away from the match," Bangar told 'Star Sports'. "I wouldn't count out Kuldeep Yadav, it's just that he's had a couple of poor games in the IPL last season. For him, this IPL is going to be a massive factor and if he does really well, it will be very hard to keep him out."

READ: Don't think MS Dhoni is keen on One-day stuff: Coach Ravi Shastri makes significant remark

READ: Panesar speaks about his battles with depression, says he is ready for 2nd innings

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
PRITHVI SHAW ON HIS COMEBACK
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST