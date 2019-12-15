Cricket Fraternity Lead Birthday Wishes To Spinner Kuldeep Yadav As He Turns 25

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav who turned 25 on Saturday, December 14, received birthday wishes in abundance from the cricket fraternity. Kuldeep, who made his international debut in a Test match against Australia in 2017, has already taken 155 international wickets. While he remains six wickets away from 100 One Day International (ODI) wickets, Kuldeep has taken 24 Test and 35 T20 wickets.

One of the first to extend the birthday wishes was Yadav’s bowling partner in the Indian team Yuzvendra Chahal. Taking to his Twitter, Chahal wrote, “Happy birthday lil brother.” To which Kuldeep Yadav wrote “Thank you big bro.”

The Indian team head coach Ravi Shastri also wished Yadav along with cricketers like Mohammad Shami, Harbhajan Singh, Cheteshwar Pujara.

Birthday greetings to you @imkuldeep18 bro. Wish you lots of success in the years ahead 🤗 pic.twitter.com/t9p1nMrd1M — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) December 14, 2019

Happy birthday @imkuldeep18 have a great year ahead.. best wishes going forward.. hope u win many more games for team India — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 14, 2019

Happy birthday lil brother 🤗🎂 pic.twitter.com/vAnaWakbMx — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) December 14, 2019

'I'm a massive Kuldeep Yadav fan': Bangar

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has reckoned that next year's IPL is going to be massive for Kuldeep Yadav, saying a good outing there will earn him a place in the T20 World Cup squad.

"I'm a massive Kuldeep Yadav fan and in terms of strike rates you see he is the quickest to 100 ODI wickets and even in the shorter format, if you look at the match we won in England, he picked up five wickets at a time where the opposition was running away from the match," Bangar told 'Star Sports'. "I wouldn't count out Kuldeep Yadav, it's just that he's had a couple of poor games in the IPL last season. For him, this IPL is going to be a massive factor and if he does really well, it will be very hard to keep him out."

