Lara, Mandhana Join Hands To Promote Women’s National Cricket For Blind

Legendary West Indian cricketer Brian Lara joined hands with ICC ODI women player of the year Smriti Mandhana to support Women's National Blind Cricket tournament to be held in Delhi from December 16 to 19.

READ: Don't think MS Dhoni is keen on One-day stuff: Coach Ravi Shastri makes significant remark

Brian Lara's words of motivation

“Disability should not be considered a hindrance to achieving one’s goals. I thoroughly appreciate this fantastic initiative taken by CABI and Samarthanam Trust in India and I am convinced that if such strong stakeholders come together around the world, then there is no reason why blind cricket will not see a growth world over. Such competitions will also provide a platform to such talented women and empower them,” Brian Lara said during an event to announce the launch of the tournament named Samarthanam Women’s National Cricket Tournament for Blind 2019.

Seven teams representing the states of Delhi, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, and West Bengal will fight it out in the league stages over the first two days spread over three venues in Siri Fort Sports Complex, DDA Sports Complex in Saket and Jamia Milia University followed by the grand finale at Siri Fort Sports Complex on December 19. Taking this initiative, Cricket Association for Blind in India (CABI), the organisers of the tournament is now aiming to look for every means to help women’s cricket grow. For that, they are also looking out for women leaders from as many fields as possible who are passionate fans and can take women’s cricket to even greater heights in the near future.

READ: Panesar speaks about his battles with depression, says he is ready for 2nd innings

CABI looking for BCCI support

CABI are also looking for support from BCCI and they have recently met BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Joint Secretary Jayesh George in this regard.

WATCH: 'Flaming' bails & pink ball fly pell-mell as Tim Paine gets fully castled

WATCH: us v NZ: Aleem Dar floored after a collision with Mitchell Santner, avoids a nasty injury

