Cricket Fraternity Wishes Suresh Raina On Birthday As He Turns 34

Suresh Raina turned 34 on Friday, November 27. Cricket fraternity wishes India’s former middle-order batsman with special wishes and pictures.

Written By Chetna Kapoor
Last Updated:
Suresh Raina

As Indian batsman Suresh Raina celebrated his 34th birthday on Friday, many cricketers took to social media to extend birthday wishes for the left-handed batsman who was the first Men in Blue to register centuries in all three formats of the game.

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and many other cricketers wished Raina on his special day. Meanwhile, Raina, who retired from international cricket on August 15 this year, has decided to ring in his 34th birthday on November 27 with a series of philanthropic activities in association with his NGO, the Gracia Raina Foundation (GRF), named after his daughter.

Suresh Raina takes unique birthday pledge this year

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has pledged to build sanitation and drinking water facilities at 34 government schools across Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and NCR. 

According to a statement, the initiative will ensure health and hygiene to over 10,000 children studying in these schools.

Raina, along with his wife Priyanka, a co-founder of the foundation kicked off his birthday week by inaugurating the upgraded drinking water facility, separate toilets for boys and girls, hand washing, dish washing area and smart classrooms at Govt Composite Middle School, Noor Nagar Sihani, Ghaziabad as part of the joint project of Gracia Raina Foundation and Yuva Unstoppable.

Suresh Raina trends on Twitter despite Ind vs Aus ODI, wished by fans on 34th birthday

The couple also donated ration kits to 500 mothers from under privileged backgrounds.

Suresh Raina reveals birthday celebrations on Instagram at exotic location; see pictures

(with PTI inputs)

 

First Published:
