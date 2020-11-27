Cricket Fraternity Wishes Suresh Raina On Birthday As He Turns 34

As Indian batsman Suresh Raina celebrated his 34th birthday on Friday, many cricketers took to social media to extend birthday wishes for the left-handed batsman who was the first Men in Blue to register centuries in all three formats of the game.

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and many other cricketers wished Raina on his special day. Meanwhile, Raina, who retired from international cricket on August 15 this year, has decided to ring in his 34th birthday on November 27 with a series of philanthropic activities in association with his NGO, the Gracia Raina Foundation (GRF), named after his daughter.

Sureshi boy! It's your birthday! Here's wishing you great success in all your endeavors. Get back to smashing the ball out of the park! Have a wonderful day today and a great year ahead 👍🏻@ImRaina pic.twitter.com/ogv2YD0XYE — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 27, 2020

Many more happy returns of the day @ImRaina , have a great day and beyond. 🎂🎂🎂 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) November 27, 2020

Many more happy returns of the day @ImRaina . May you have a smashing year ahead. Best wishes for all that you do. pic.twitter.com/GrWXOFUaC3 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 27, 2020

Wishing my teammate and friend @ImRaina a very happy birthday.

Your enthusiasm on the field has always been infectious. Have a great year ahead. pic.twitter.com/2yUBC4tcva — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 27, 2020

Birthday Greetings to @ImRaina . Wish you good health , success and happiness . pic.twitter.com/tzsyaNV8DI — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 27, 2020

Happy birthday @ImRaina may god bless you with all the happiness.. Enjoy ur day.. God bless you — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 27, 2020

Suresh Raina takes unique birthday pledge this year

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has pledged to build sanitation and drinking water facilities at 34 government schools across Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and NCR.

According to a statement, the initiative will ensure health and hygiene to over 10,000 children studying in these schools.

Raina, along with his wife Priyanka, a co-founder of the foundation kicked off his birthday week by inaugurating the upgraded drinking water facility, separate toilets for boys and girls, hand washing, dish washing area and smart classrooms at Govt Composite Middle School, Noor Nagar Sihani, Ghaziabad as part of the joint project of Gracia Raina Foundation and Yuva Unstoppable.

The couple also donated ration kits to 500 mothers from under privileged backgrounds.

(with PTI inputs)

