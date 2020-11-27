Home
Points Table
Results
Videos

Suresh Raina Trends On Twitter Despite Ind Vs Aus ODI, Wished By Fans On 34th Birthday

Suresh Raina, who turned 34 on Friday, November 27, became a topic of discussion on Twitter even though the IND vs AUS 1st ODI went underway on the same day.

Written By Aakash Saini
Last Updated:
Suresh Raina

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina retired from international cricket on August 15 this year, following the footsteps of ex-captain and veteran wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni. Despite being away from on-field action, the 2011 World Cup-winner continues to remain a fan favourite. Suresh Raina, who turned 34 on Friday, November 27, trended on Twitter even though the Indian cricket team took field for international cricket after a gap of eight months on the same day.

BCCI celebrates 34th Suresh Raina birthday

Also Read | Suresh Raina Confirms Signing Landmark MOU With J&K Sports Council; See Pictures

Suresh Raina birthday occasion trends on Twitter despite IND vs AUS 1st ODI getting underway at Sydney

Suresh Raina’s birthday was celebrated by many Indian cricket fans, as evidenced from the trending section of the microblogging site on Friday, November 27. Apart from his birthday, another event that became a topic of Twitter discussion was IND vs AUS 1st ODI, which went underway at 9:10 am IST on the same day at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Here is a look at some of the wishes poured in by fans for Raina’s 34th birthday occasion as #HappyBirthdayRaina continues to trend on Twitter.

Also Read | Suresh Raina's Wife Priyanka Posts Adorable International Men's Day 2020 Wish For Him

Also Read | Ind Vs Aus 1st ODI 2020: Phil Hughes Remembered On 6th Death Anniversary, #63notout Trends Online

Suresh Raina stats in international cricket

The Suresh Raina stats in international cricket, especially in limited-overs formats, makes for a staggering read. Having made his debut in 2005, the left-handed batsman represented his national side in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is up until his last appearance in 2018. While he scored 768 Test runs at an average of 26.48, he stacked up 5,615 ODI runs and 1,605 T20I runs at a healthy clip of 35.31 and 29.18 respectively. Advocating as a part-time spin option for his captains, Suresh Raina also claimed 62 international wickets across all formats.

Who is Suresh Raina wife?

Suresh Raina;s wife name is Priyanka Chaudhary. The two married each other in 2015 and the couple gave birth to their daughter Gracia Raina in 2016. On March 23, 2020, Priyanka gave birth to their first son and Gracia’s younger brother, whom they named Rio Raina. Suresh Raina first shared a glimpse of his son for his followers via a tweet just a few moments after his birth.

Also Read | Ind Vs Aus 2020: India Get Electronic Replacement For 'throwdown Specialist' D Raghavendra

Image source: Suresh Raina and BCCI Twitter

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

Adam Gilchrist apologises to Indians on Twitter after BIG Mohammed Siraj goofup on-air

2 mins ago

Pakistan players trolled for breaching COVID-19 rules, NZ govt gives them 'last warning'

13 mins ago

MAR vs OVR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Malta match preview

25 mins ago

Ind vs Aus 2020: Phil Hughes remembered on 6th death anniversary, #63notout trends online

30 mins ago

Sanjay Manjrekar roasted on Twitter for mocking Ravindra Jadeja 'again' publicly

56 mins ago

BCCI breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, provides update on his inclusion for Australia tour

3 hours ago
VIDEOS