Suresh Raina turned 34 on Friday, November 27. His birthday was celebrated by many cricket fans, all across the nation as he was trending on microblogging site Twitter. Wishes have poured in by fans on social media on the Raina birthday occasion as #HappyBirthdayRaina continued to trend on Twitter. Raina’s fame can easily be judged as his trend came on the same day when the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team played their first ODI match in international cricket after eight months.

Suresh Raina spends quiet birthday with family

On his birthday, India’s former middle-order batsman 2qw seen enjoying a relaxing family time in the Maldives. Suresh Raina took to the social media platform Instagram and shared some beautiful images of his birthday and vacation where he spent quiet time with his family.

The left-handed batsman, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, continues to remain a fan favourite. Suresh Raina took to social media to announce his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020 by following the footsteps of Chennai captain and national team-mate MS Dhoni.

After announcing his retirement from international cricket, his fans were eager and awaiting his return to competitive cricket as he was supposed to feature in the Indian Premier League. However, fans were left disappointed as the left-handed middle-order batsman announced his unavailability before the start of the competition. Raina flew with the Chennai team to UAE for the league and he suddenly flew back to India and opted against playing in the same. He cited 'personal reasons’ as the main factor for missing the Dream11 IPL 2020. His absence was clearly felt by the Chennai contingent who failed to qualify for the knockout stage of the competition.

Suresh Raina stats and latest news

The Suresh Raina stats in international cricket are pretty impressive. Known as a white-ball specialist, Raina’s figures in ODI’s and T20I’s are just staggering. Since his debut in 2005, Raina has featured in 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is for the national team. The left-handed batsman has registered 5,615 ODI runs at a healthy average of 35.31 in ODIs and stacked up 1,605 T20I runs at an average of 29.18 in the shortest format of the game.

Earlier, Suresh Raina's wife Priyanka Chaudhary was in the news after she shared a cute sweet message on social media for her husband on the occasion of International Men’s Day. The duo have's daughter Gracia Raina was born in 2016. Earlier this year, Priyanka also gave birth to their first son and Gracia’s younger brother. Naming him Rio, the youngest of Raina’s family was born on March 23, 2020 Suresh Raina announced his birth and shared a glimpse of him with his followers by tweeting about it after his birth.

