Cricket In Closed Stadiums? Shubman Gill Gives His Take After Washed Out IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI

Indian opener Shubman Gill has given his verdict on playing cricket in closed stadiums after the 2nd ODI against New Zealand was washed out. While speaking to the press after the match was called off, Gill was asked about the idea of playing cricket matches in roofed stadiums. Gill said that it would be good if matches are held in closed stadiums because it is very irritating for both players and fans to see so many games being affected by rain.

"I think this is one decision that has to be taken by the boards. As a player and as fans obviously, it is very irritating to go in and out and have so many games being affected by rain. I don't know how I can make a difference or take a stand for it because it is a big decision. Playing indoors would be a bit difficult but obviously having roofs or having closed roofs would be good," Gill said in the post-match press conference.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead was also asked the same question at the post-match press conference to which he said that the idea can be considered if there are grounds available to do that. Stead, however, backed the traditional way of playing cricket and said that you still want to be able to play under the sun as much as possible.

"Yeah, very difficult in New Zealand because we haven't got any grounds to be able to do that. I guess if there are grounds available then it has to be considered. I think it's a spectacle that we still consider cricket to be played as an outside game and played in the sun as much as we can so I think you still want to be able to make that happen wherever possible," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said at the press conference.

India vs New Zealand

Earlier, the second ODI between India and New Zealand was washed out due to heavy rainfall in Hamilton. New Zealand had won the toss and elected to field first at the Seddon Park Stadium. Batting first, India lost an early wicket in the form of captain Shikhar Dhawan, who was dismissed by Matt Henry for 3 off 10 balls. Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav then forged a crucial partnership to take India to 89/1 in 12.5 overs before rain interrupted the game. The match eventually ended with no result.

Image: Twitter/BCCI