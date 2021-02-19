RR IPL 2021 Team: List Of Players After Sanju Samson & Co. Spend 24.25 CR At Auction

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) franchise purchased eight cricketers at the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) auction, including the costliest buy in the history of the tournament. After the eight RR auction 2021 purchases, they have now completed their 25-member squad for the upcoming IPL 2021 season, which is scheduled to commence sometime in April this year. A day after the RR auction 2021 campaign, here is a look at their entire updated team for the upcoming IPL 2021 season.

RR IPL 2021 team update: Franchise adds perfect blend of overseas and local talents

England batting dynamite Liam Livingstone, South African all-rounder Chris Morris, Bangladesh speedster Mustafizur Rahman were among the overseas players purchased by the Rajasthan Royals at the IPL 2021 auction. They also purchased several Indian uncapped players to round off their 25-member squad.

RR squad: RR auction 2021 purchases

Here is a look at all the new RR auction 2021 purchases, featuring Chris Morris among other overseas and local talents.

Additionally, here is a look at the player-by-player auction value of all eight new RR players, as per the bidding made by the franchise.

Chris Morris – ₹16.25 crore

Liam Livingstone – ₹75 lakh

Mustafizur Rahman – ₹1 crore

Akash Singh – ₹20 lakh

Chetan Sakariya – ₹1.2 crore

Kuldip Yadav – ₹20 lakh

Shivam Dube – ₹4.4 crore

KC Cariyappa – ₹20 lakh

RR squad: RR players retained on January 20

On January 20, the RR franchise announced a list of all their retained players. They retained as many as 17 cricketers ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, including Sanju Samson. They also retained England’s 2019 World Cup-winning trio of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler among others. Moreover, they appointed Sanju Samson as their captain after letting go of veteran Australian batsman Steve Smith.

List of retained RR players

Chris Morris IPL 2021 contract creates auction history

Chris Morris had kept his base price at ₹75 lakh. He has now joined the RR team for a staggering amount of ₹16.25 crores, i.e. roughly more than 21 times, i.e. 2166% than his base value. The all-rounder went past Pat Cummins IPL 2020 contract and became the most expensive purchase in the history of IPL auction.

A look into Chris Morris IPL 2021 contract

Base price - INR 75 Lac

Sold for - INR 16.25 Cr@rajasthanroyals win the bidding war to bring @Tipo_Morris on board. 🔥🔥@Vivo_India #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/m5AMqKE1Dy — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 18, 2021

Image source: IPLT20.COM

