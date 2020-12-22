Cricket South Africa SHOCKED At Players' Lack Of Support For Black Lives Matter Movement

The Black Lives Matter movement has gained a lot of momentum with athletes showing their support towards the cause. However, the same has not been the case with South Africa cricketers. Back in November, South Africa’s coach Mark Boucher revealed that the team will not be taking a knee during the England series.

While South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada showed his backing towards the movement stating that he is 100% supportive of the cause and will always stand and speak for it, Boucher last month had stated that he spoke with fast bowler Lungi Ngidi on the same and it was Ngidi who sparked the debate on the Black Lives Matter movement in South African cricket, with the pacer asking his team to take a stand while answering a question in the media.

However, according to the latest report by Espncricinfo, Cricket South Africa’s interim board has urged the men's cricket team to carefully consider their decision about not taking a knee for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Cricket South Africa on players not taking a knee for Black Lives Matter movement

According to the report, board chairman Judge Zak Yacoob has written to the director of cricket Graeme Smith and national coach Mark Boucher about individuals' right to freedom of expression. He felt that South Africans should show the world that they stand together while opposing racism at every turn.

The website quoted the interim board which issued a statement maintaining the significance of the Balck Lives Matter movement against systemic racism in sport, noting that it was not a sectarian political cause but a broad social justice campaign garnering wide support from athletes all over the world, bringing together a coalition of support across national, racial, class, religious and generational lines.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2020 series in serious doubt after players test positive for COVID-19

After the cancellation of England series due to COVID-19 outbreak, the South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2020 series is also under serious threat after the cancellation of the Titans vs Dolphins domestic game in South Africa due to a major COVID-19 scare. The Dolphins and the Titans consisted of 6 players who were included in the South African cricket team squad for their upcoming Test matches against Sri Lanka.

Coming to the South Africa vs Sri Lanka schedule, the Proteas are designated to play two Test matches against the island nation with the first Test match set to be played at Centurion. The second Test will be played from January 3 to January 7 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Kagiso Rabada will miss the series as he is still recovered from a groin injury.

