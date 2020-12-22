Steve Smith In Line To Lead Australia Again? Cricket Australia Head Drops BIG Update

Former Australian captain Steve Smith, who was banned for two years from leading the country after the Sandpapergate scandal, had become eligible to captain the nation from March 29, 2020. Since then, the talks of Smith's reappointment has been doing the rounds. However, it seems that Cricket Australia does not consider Smith as the only player for the role in future.

Cricket Australia chairman opens up on Australia's captaincy prospects

Smith was banned from playing for Australia for a year whereas he was also handed a two-year captaincy ban because of his role in the infamous ball-tampering saga in 2018. Wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Paine took over from Smith then and has done a terrific job whereas Aaron Finch has also been hugely successful as captain in the limited-overs formats.

Recently, Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings opened up on potential captaincy prospects for Australia. While speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Eddings said that they have got three great captains in the form of Meg Lanning, Finch and Paine. He added that they have also got some great young leaders coming through.

Speaking about Smith's reappointment as the captain of the side, Eddings reckoned that it's not just about should Smith take over, it's about what's best overall. He further said that Smith is a great young man who was a good captain during his time, however, he mentioned that before any succession there is planning in place which is something the board hadn't discussed yet.

A decade on from his first Boxing Day Test, Steve Smith returns to his most successful Test venue against his most successful Test opponent chasing a first hundred in 15 months #AUSvIND https://t.co/3BCE7APptN — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 22, 2020

The CA chairman opined that over a period of time they have given a range of people options to be the vice-captain like they did to Matthew Wade. He reiterated that they are doing that because it gives them an opportunity to look at the future leaders of Australian cricket. Edding stated that they will be guided by the recommendations of the selection panel who according to him, always come back to the board at the right time with their recommendations. Eddings assured that they will go through it in detail when the selection panel comes up with their suggestions. This could well be a hint from the chairman that Smith, who is now aged 31, is not the overwhelming favourite and might not harbour ambitions to lead the side again

Meanwhile, Smith is currently playing for Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy where the hosts won the first Test in Adelaide to take a 1-0 lead. According to the India vs Australia schedule, the second Test will start on Saturday, December 26 in Melbourne. Live-action of the India vs Australia 2nd Test will commence at 5:00 AM (IST). The Indian team will be without the services of their skipper Virat Kohli who is returning to India to be with wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child. Ajinkya Rahane will lead team India in Kohli's absence.

Steve Smith career stats

The Steve Smith career stats in Test cricket make for a staggering read. In 74 Tests, Smith has managed to amass 7229 runs at an unbelievable average of 62.3 with 26 tons and 29 fifties. Smith is one of India's biggest nemesis who has always had fruitful outings against India. Steve Smith vs India is a different entity altogether and his staggering numbers are a testament to it. The 31-year old has played 11 Tests against India where he has amassed 1431 runs at a sensational average of 79.50. The Steve Smith hundreds count vs India is seven alongside three fifties.

SOURCE: ICC TWITTER

