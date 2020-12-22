David Warner Prepares For Boxing Day Test Adorably At Home With Daughter: WATCH

Australia were forced to make modifications to their batting combinations after David Warner sustained a groin injury during the 2nd ODI against India. The swashbuckling opener was ruled out for the subsequent T20I series and also missed the opening Test match. With doubts still looming over the player's availability for the Boxing Day Test, the southpaw was seen playing cricket with his daughter.

David Warner injury: Batsman resumes batting practice with daughter

The star batsman was hopeful of making his much-awaited comeback with the upcoming Boxing Day Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. However, his inclusion still seems quite unlikely considering the nature of his injury. Despite a comprehensive rehabilitation program, chances are very slim that the player could be deemed fit ahead of the fixture.

David Warner was flown to Melbourne after the COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney and was recently seen enjoying a game of cricket with his family. The cricketer's wife, Candice Warner, took to her Twitter account to share the 34-year-old's batting video. The dynamic batsman does play a lot of backyard-cricket with his daughters, and this was yet another occasion where he was seen bonding with his daughter while also enjoying his favorite sport.

@davidwarner31 getting some batting practice in this morning. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5bFH1jS1u9 — Candice Warner (@CandiceWarner31) December 21, 2020

David Warner daughter: Indi Rae showcases her batting prowess in backyard cricket

Earlier this year, the Australian cricketer had shared a spinet of his young daughter playing the game of cricket. In the video shared by David Warner, Indi Rae was smashing the ball confidently. Candice Warner donned the coach's hat while giving throwdowns in the adorable video.

David Warner injury: Star opener unlikely to feature in the second Test as well

The Australian team will presumably retain their playing eleven for the Melbourne Test as well. In a conversation with the Australian sports radio network SEN, David Warner had hinted about his return for the Boxing Day Test. However, it seems that the player will have to sit out for yet another crucial encounter because of his groin injury. Matthew Wade and Joe Burns will have another chance to prove their mettle at the top of the order and retain their respective positions after David Warner walks into the team.

India vs Australia 2020: The battle intensifies

The hosts claimed a comprehensive win in the opening fixture and will be eyeing to continue their dominant run. With Virat Kohli also flying back to India for the birth of his first child, the Indian think-tank have a lot to ponder upon ahead of the crucial match. Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side in the absence of Virat Kohli, and the visitors will look to bounce back after the pink-ball Test debacle.

India vs Australia 2020: India vs Australia schedule

India vs Australia 2nd Test – Melbourne Cricket Ground between December 26 and December 30

India vs Australia 3rd Test – Sydney Cricket Ground between January 7 and January 11

India vs Australia 4th Test – The Gabba between January 15 and January 19

