Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal Ties Knot With Dhanashree Verma; Couple Shares First Pictures

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is now married to YouTuber Dhanashree Verma. The two tied the knot in Gurugram on Tuesday at the Karma Lake resort.

Chahal took to his Instagram handle to share the pictures and wrote, "22.12.20. We started at “Once upon a time” and found “Our happily ever after,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!!"

Dhanashree in an interview revealed that their relationship started off as a student-teacher in April as she is a choreographer and Yuzvendra saw her dance videos on YouTube. In August, the two got engaged and December 22 they are now married.

Dhanashree described Chahal as 'humble, down-to-earth, friendly and a totaly family guy,' in an interview with Hindustan Times. "His humility bowled me over. The kind of values I’ve been brought up with, I actually wanted someone like him as my life partner. We both are ambitious and are supportive of each other’s profession. We both are fun loving, so there’s never going to be a dull moment," she said.

The 24-year-old is a dentist who graduated from the D Y Patil Dental College. Apart from that, she also is the founder of Dhanashree Verma Dance Company. She rose to fame with her dance routines on her social media accounts and has over 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

Yuzvendra Chahal net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the Yuzvendra Chahal net worth is estimated to be approximately ₹.30 crore (i.e. approximately USD $4 million) as of 2020. The figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Bangalore franchise as an active cricket player. The former Indian chess player is also an entrepreneur as he launched his own lifestyle brand CheQmate in May 2019. He is associated with several popular brands like Nike, Clove Dental and Acuvue.

