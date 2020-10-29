Yuzvendra Chahal's Fiancee Dhanashree Verma Wins Hearts With Her Beach Dance Video: Watch

Yuzvendra Chahal's fiancee Dhanashree Verma is stealing hearts yet again with an impromptu dance performance on the beaches in UAE. Verma has been supporting her beau from the stands at the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020. Chahal, along with his team, is having a dream run at the league this season and is the 4th highest wicket-taker so far, while Bangalore are in second place on the points table and are nearly guaranteed a spot in the playoffs.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Lauded By Netizens Over Sweet Gesture For Pregnant Anushka Sharma On The Field

Also Read | Brett Lee Questions On-field Umpire For 'helping' Hyderabad In DRS Call During Delhi Game

Dhanashree Verma dance video on the beach

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal met in April this year when the former signed up for a dance class with Verma during the lockdown. The pair got along instantly and announced their engagement on social media on August 8, just a few weeks before the start of the Dream11 IPL 2020. They both posted the same pictures with the caption "We said “Yes” along with our families" to share the news. After watching the first of Chahal's games from home, in India, Dhanashree travelled to the UAE and watched her first match in-person when Bangalore beat Rajasthan in Dubai on October 17.

The pair has been sharing some quality downtime on their days off, posting pictures from the beaches and hotels of UAE. Verma has won fans' hearts with her recent Instagram Reel where she can be seen dancing to Tony Kakkar's latest song 'Laila'. The dancer/choreographer can be seen practising her craft against the scenic backdrop of a sunset on the waterfront. The post has garnered more than 6.35 lakh likes and 2700 comments as of now. Dhanashree, who owns the 'Dhanashree Verma Dance Company' is also a doctor, according to her Instagram bio.

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal Spends Day On The Beach With Fiancee Ahead Of Kolkata Clash; See Pictures

Verma YouTube followers

Dhanashree Verma has over 2.03 million followers on YouTube where she regularly posts videos of herself and her dance company. She has also been collaborating with a number of industry influences and stars, like Sargun Mehta and Guru Randhawa. In addition to this, Verma posts her choreographies on popular Bollywood songs and some festive dances.

Chahal and co. will hope to bounce back from their two consecutive losses against MS Dhoni-led Chennai and against Mumbai last night. After a tremendous run at the beginning of the competition, Bangalore seem to be faltering at the business end of the tournament. They have two matches remaining this season, against David Warner and his Hyderabad side, and the last one against Delhi.

Also Read | Ravi Shastri Shifts From Mumbai To Alibaug Permanently During Lockdown With 'pride'

Image Credits: Dhanashree Verma Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.