Yuzvendra Chahal's Fiancee Dhanashree Verma Praises Her Selfie-taking Skills; See Picture

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who currently is in Australia for India's white-ball assignments, enjoys a massive fan following. While there are a lot of admirers of his spectacular spin bowling, his social media game also seldom fails to entertain his followers. His updates with fiancee Dhanashree Verma receive a lot of love from the audience. The same was also the case with his latest post.

Yuzvendra Chahal shares adorable selfie with fiancee Dhanashree Verma

The 30-year-old cricketer took to his Instagram account to share a sweet picture with his lady love. The two have displayed their affection for each other in several social media posts and the same has been adorned by their fans as well. In the recent snap shared by Chahal, Dhanashree Verma seemingly clicked the selfie of the two. She also posted a cheeky comment on the photograph as she called herself a pro at clicking selfies.

Dhanashree Verma was also present alongside Yuzvendra Chahal during the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. She travelled all the way to the UAE to support the player who was plying his trade for the Bangalore team. The two also are a regular feature on each other's social media accounts and several of Chahal's dance and acting routines with Dhanashree have gone viral.

ALSO READ | Dinesh Karthik Guides India To Win In First-ever T20I On Dec 1, 2006; Watch Video

Yuzvendra Chahal fiancee: Who is Dhanashree Verma?

The 24-year-old is a dentist who graduated from the D Y Patil Dental College. Apart from that, she also is the founder of Dhanashree Verma Dance Company. She rose to fame with her dance routines on her social media accounts and has over 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

ALSO READ | Aaron Finch Downplays Indian Bowlers, Claims Steve Smith Has 'mental Edge'

Yuzvendra Chahal net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the Yuzvendra Chahal net worth is estimated to be approximately ₹.30 crore (i.e. approximately USD $4 million) as of 2020. The figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Bangalore franchise as an active cricket player. The former Indian chess player is also an entrepreneur as he launched his own lifestyle brand CheQmate in May 2019. He is associated with several popular brands like Nike, Clove Dental and Acuvue.

ALSO READ | Mohammad Amir Claims Pakistan Players 'scared', Get Dropped If They Ask For Rest

India vs Australia 3rd ODI:

Having already lost the three-match ODI series, India will look to put up a strong show in the final fixture of the series. The contest is scheduled to be played at Manuka Oval, Canberra on Wednesday, December 1. The match will kick-off from 9:10 pm IST. Fans in India can catch the live telecast of India vs Australia 3rd ODI live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX).

ALSO READ | David Warner's Absence Might Force Australia To Break BIG 20-year-old Tradition In Tests

Disclaimer: The above Yuzvendra Chahal net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Yuzvendra Chahal net worth.

Image source: Yuzvendra Chahal Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.