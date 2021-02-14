Rishabh Pant Enthralls Fans With His Commentary Skills From Behind The Stumps On Day 2

Young Rishabh Pant has had a very good start to 2021 both with the bat as well as behind the stumps. He became an overnight star after his heroic knocks in the final two Tests in Sydney and Brisbane respectively and now, he has also succeeded in proving a point or two in the ongoing home Test series against England.

However, it seems that the passionate cricket fans are really enjoying his banter from behind the stumps and on Day 2 of the second Test match which is underway at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, many of the fans have said that it is more interesting to hear Rishabh Pant's commentary than that of listening to the commentators.

It so happened that as the Indian spinners were making things difficult for the English batsmen on a raging turner at Chepauk, Pant ensured that he did not leave any stone unturned as he continued chirping from behind the wickets even after a bowler having bowled a good delivery which was enjoyed by the fans. Here are some of the reactions.

'Very interesting to hear Pant's commentary than commentators'

"Mu pe daal baall iskee" Pant to Axar 🤣🤣🤣

Very interesting to hear Pant's commentary than Commentators.#INDvsENG — Joel Abraham (@Joelabr1995) February 14, 2021

Rishabh Pant speaks a lot from behind the stumps. But not letting critics speak. #INDvENG — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 14, 2021

Not sure who should be paid for commentary for this test - Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli going bonkers from behind the stumps. #INDvENG — Shiv Dhawan (@shivdhawan10) February 14, 2021

Fasega Fasega Mazza aney lagega 😆 commentary from Pant behind the stumps #INDvsENG — blinkorshrink (@Blinkorshrink) February 14, 2021

They just let Rishabh Pant take over the commentary for an entire over from behind the stumps! Hah!#AUSvIND — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) December 10, 2018

Rishabh Pant takes a one-handed catch by diving to his left

While Pant did make an impact with his banter from behind the stumps, he also made his presence felt by taking two catches in England's first innings where he had middle-order batsman Ollie Pope as well as tail-ender Jack Leach caught behind. But, it was the catch of Pope that stood out the most.

This happened in the 39th over that was bowled by Mohammed Siraj. On the very first delivery, the pacer had bowled a short one that angled down the leg side as Pope looked to work it to the leg-side. He could not time the ball well as it took the inside edge of his bat and at one point it appeared that it would easily sneak past the keeper. Nonetheless, the Delhi stumper put in a full-length dive towards his left and took a one-handed catch on the second attempt.

The ball had popped out of his gloves on the first attempt but he ensured that he did not spill it and ended up completing a spectacular catch.

Meanwhile, England in their first innings have been bundled out for a paltry 134 as the hosts have a mammoth lead of 195 runs on a wicket that is expected to deteriorate further as the contest progresses.

