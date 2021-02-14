Ravichandran Ashwin Registers Second Successive Five-wicket Haul In Ongoing England Series

It seems that veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is enjoying bowling on his home ground i.e. the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai where the second Test match between India and England is being contested.

'Ash' had picked up nine scalps at the very same venue in the previous Test which also included a six-wicket haul and now, he has made an impact with yet another fifer.

Another day, another Fifer

With the new ball in hand on the morning of Day 2, Ravi Ashwin ensured that he made the most of it by making the ball talk on a raging turner after India had posted a stiff total of 329 batting first. He asked tough questions to the English batsmen on a deteriorating surface as they were left clueless.

Be it the top and middle-order or the tail-enders, neither of them could offer any resistance as they failed to save their wickets. The senior spinner accounted for the likes of opener Dom Sibley, number three batsman Dan Lawrence, middle-order batsman Ben Stokes, tail-enders Olly Stone, Jack Leach. and, Stuart Broad to complete his five-wicket haul.

READ: Rishabh Pant Enthralls Fans With His Commentary Skills From Behind The Stumps On Day 2

Meanwhile, this is the Tamil Nadu cricketer's 29th five-wicket haul in Test cricket and also his second successive fifer in the ongoing Test series. He finished with figures of 5/43 from his 23.5 overs at an economy of 1.80

The video of Ravichandran Ashwin accounting for the five English batsmen has been posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

READ: Ashwin Surpasses Harbhajan For Test Wickets In India, Now Only Behind Kumble

England bundled out for a paltry 134

Ashwin's five-wicket haul as well as vital contributions from other Indian bowlers ensured that England were bundled out for a paltry total of 134 in reply to the hosts' first innings score of 329 as they enjoyed a mammoth lead of 195 runs.

Team India in their second innings are currently 53/1 with opener Rohit Sharma and number three batsman Cheteshwar Pujara out in the middle. Kohli & Co. now lead by 248 runs.

READ: Pope First, Leach Next: Rishabh Pant Leaps To Grab Both Wickets, Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.