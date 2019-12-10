Cricketing Legends Thank SL For Helping Test Cricket Return To Pak Amid Security Concerns

Pakistan is all set to host a Test series against Sri Lanka almost after a decade since the attack on Sri Lanka players convoy back in 2009. Owing to the incident, Pakistan have not hosted any Test series with all their home matches being played in UAE. However, moving past the incident, the country will be hosting Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series starting December 11. The first one will be played in Rawalpindi while the second one will be held in Karachi. Several Pakistan players have responded to the return of Test cricket to the country as a great opportunity and have also thanked the Sri Lankan team for agreeing to play the series in their home ground.

'Quite an emotional moment'

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi thanked the Sri Lankan team and the board for agreeing to play in Pakistan and also thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their efforts to ensure the series takes place. He also added that the Cricket Boards around the world should help each other. "Fans want to see Test cricket since it is the ultimate and most historic format of the game," said Afridi. Shoaib Malik, who retired from Test cricket in March 2009 said, “Test cricket coming back to Pakistan is quite an emotional moment for me. When I retired from red-ball cricket, I knew I was letting go, at a certain level, the essence of cricket. I knew Test cricket will return to Pakistan. Now that it’s here, I’m feeling very emotional.”

Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistan cricket's downfall

Shoaib Akhtar reminded the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that the country's cricket was heading towards a downfall. ''It's not about Pakistan losing the Test series, it's about what lies ahead. I have seen squash, hockey, snooker, television, drama, film, etc. I have seen all these institutions end. Somehow, cricket is the only institution left," said Akhtar on his YouTube channel. The ex-speedster then mentioned PCB must understand that this is the age of social media and they must understand that the pressure that is building on them before holding them responsible for ending the talent pool in cricket.

