Rohit Sharma Drops A Huge Hint About Shivam Dube's Position In Team's Batting Order

India's limited-overs vice-skipper Rohit Sharma dropped a huge hint about all-rounder Shivam Dube's position in the team's batting order ahead of the third and final T20 at Wankhede on Wednesday. Shivam Dube came out to bat at number three in India's previous outing with West Indies at Thiruvananthapuram to everyone's surprise instead of skipper Virat Kohli, who usually calls dibs on the number three slot. With Team India's focus on rearing youngsters for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia next year, it won't be of any surprise if calls like the ones made with Shivam Dube in the previous game are made in order to experiment with the side's composition and combination. Ahead of the third T20 in Mumbai, vice-skipper Rohit Sharma lent some insight on why Shivam Dube was sent ahead of skipper Kohli in the 2nd T20 and whether India would see a change in its conventional batting order in the future games.

Rohit Sharma on Shivam Dube's position in the team

Speaking at the pre-match press conference in Mumbai, Rohit Sharma revealed that Shivam Dube was sent up the order in order to disturb the rhythm of the West Indies bowlers and because of the slow-paced pitch at Thiruvananthapuram. Talking about how the ball was not coming on to the bat in the second T20, Rohit Sharma explained why the hard-hitting all-rounder, who hit his maiden T20I fifty, was promoted to skipper Kohli's place. However, Rohit Sharma refused to divulge into the details of if Shivam Dube could get more opportunities at the top and left the press to think for themselves by saying that it might or might not happen in the future. Rohit Sharma concluded his point on Shivam Dube by saying that the shift in the batting positions was largely dependent on the side fielded by West Indies in the game.

Dube's heroics go down the drain

The left-handed batsman who generally bats down the order was promoted up to number three by Skipper Virat Kohli to fire some quick runs early in the game. Captain Kohli's strategy reaped benefits as Shivam Dube scored a quickfire 50 in 34 balls with 4 sixes and 3 fours to his name. Despite his slogging, India lost to West Indies in the second T20 by 8 wickets keeping the series alive. The third and final T20 is set to be played in Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium on December 11.

