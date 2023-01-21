Cristiano Ronaldo Unable To Find A 'chef' For His Forever Home, Offers Insane Salary

Football great Cristiano Ronaldo is being linked with reports claiming that the 37-year-old is having a tough time finding a ‘chef’ for his new home. The Al-Nassr played reportedly bought a new £17 million house at the Portuguese Riviera, where is expected to settle down following the conclusion of his career as a player. Meanwhile, a report by Daily Mail claims Ronaldo is struggling to find a chef for his new house due to the demands for him, his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their five children.

It is understood that the former Manchester United player is offering an insane amount of £4,500 per month salary for any private chef willing to take over the role. The report claims that the family is said to be finding someone able to make sushi and other Portuguese delicacies. Having just made a move to Saudi Arabia with his new club Al-Nassr, Ronaldo is currently settling down in Riyadh with his family.

However, the new £17 million house is set to be his family’s primary residence. Once the 37-year-old decides to hang his boots. Thankfully, the legendary striker has a little more time to find a chef of his family’s choice. It is pertinent to mention that alongside Ronaldo, his eldest son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has also signed for Al-Nassr’s academy.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi

Ronaldo played his first match in Saudi Arabia after signing for Al-Nassr on Thursday by featuring in the Riyadh XI squad against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The star-studded PSG side, featuring Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and others traveled to Riyadh for a much-anticipated exhibition game. Ronaldo scored a brace in the match, but PSG ended up winning the game by 5-4.

The match was off to a flying start with seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi scoring the opening goal, three minutes into the match. Ronaldo equalized the score with a 34th-minute penalty goal before Marquinhos struck for PSG and handed them a 2-1 lead. Ronaldo then completed his brace right before half-time to level the score at 2-2. Sergio Ramos, Jan Hyun-soo, Kylian Mbappe, Hudo Ekitike and Talisca were the other goal-scorers in the match.