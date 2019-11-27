'Half-Shave November'? Jacques Kallis Shaves Off Exactly Half His Beard; Here's Why

Former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis took up a unique challenge in order to collect money for a good cause and took to Twitter to share a picture of himself after completing the challenge. Kallis shared a picture of himself with half his beard and mustache shaved in order to raise money to save rhinos in South Africa. The challenge involves shaving off half of the facial and chest hair in order to raise awareness and money in order to save rhinos. Kallis shared pictures of himself and his peers who had taken up the same challenge and also took to humorously comment that this was going to be his look for a few days.

Kallis takes up a unique challenge

R480k raised for SAGB for shaving half my Movember till end of November @LeopardCreekCC pic.twitter.com/zWRNk1Rj0G — Jacques Kallis (@jacqueskallis75) November 26, 2019

R480k raised for SAGDB and birdies for rhinos by these wonderful heroes agreeing to shaving half of their facial and or chest hair for charity @jacqueskallis75 pic.twitter.com/bkZkC7MfXQ — Cutmaker (@cutmaker) November 26, 2019

Kallis' glorious international career

One of the greatest all-rounders of all time, and certainly the best in the modern era, Jacques Kallis’s performances have etched his name on Cricket’s Hall of Fame. The South African legend is the only player to score more than 10,000 runs and pick up 250 wickets in both, Tests and ODIs. Kallis retired from all forms of cricket after a poor run of form in 2014. Kallis ended with 13289 runs and 292 wickets in 166 Test matches, while he added another 11,579 runs and 273 wickets in ODIs. Kallis scored 45 test centuries, only second to Sachin Tendulkar’s 51.

In the year 1998, he led the South African team to win the ICC (International Cricket Council) Champions Trophy event, held in Bangladesh. He was also honoured as the "Player of the Series" for his astounding performance. Kallis was named as "ICC Player of the Year" in 2005. He was also selected as “ICC Test Player of the Year” in 2007. Wisden named him the "Leading Cricketer in the World" in the year 2008 for his impressive performances in the year 2007. In the year 2005, he was awarded “Sir Garfield Sobers" Trophy being the "ICC Player of the Year". Kallis was selected as one of the "Wisden Cricketers of the Year" in 2013

