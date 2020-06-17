CSK-favourite L Sivaramakrishnan Calls IPL 'world's Best Conducted T20 League'

Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has reckoned that the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) should be held this year as it gives a platform to young cricketers to make a name for themselves. The fate of the IPL 2020 is uncertain due to the coronavirus pandemic. The IPL 2020, which was supposed to start from March 29, was postponed to April 15 in the wake of the COVID-19.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan keen for IPL 2020 to see some new talent

However, with the situation not improving, the IPL 2020 was postponed indefinitely. The BCCI has made it apparent that they have to stage the IPL 2020 at any cost, failing of which will see the board lose an enormous revenue of around ₹4,000 crores. Recently, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had stated that the board is exploring all the options to organise the tournament this year.

While speaking to The Times of India, L Sivaramakrishnan said that the tournament should be held in September-October 2020 and then again in April-May 2021. He also opined that the IPL is the best-conducted T20 league in the world. He added that the BCCI will have to decide on the future of IPL 2020 this season but they are waiting for ICC’s decision on the T20 World Cup.

L Sivaramakrishnan further said that when people talk about the IPL, they talk about money only. But it’s also not only money that the BCCI, players or the respective countries’ cricket boards get. He added that the young generation is being forgotten.

L Sivaramakrishnan pointed out that we have seen a lot of talent that played IPL and T20 internationals for India. So he is quite keen for the IPL 2020 to happen just for the sake of seeking some new talent. L Sivaramakrishnan further said that keeping in mind that the IPL would take place September or October and again in April or May, cricketers who take part in the tournament will be prepared much better for the back-to-back T20 World Cups in Australia and India (2021 for now) respectively.

Sivaramakrishnan has been associated with the IPL primarily as a commentator, even though he is known for his support toweards MS Dhoni's CSK courtesy his association with the team's owners India Cements, which is owned by Tamil Nadu strongman N Srinivasan.

IMAGE COURTESY: TWITTER/ LAXMANSIVARAMA1