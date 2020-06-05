ICC Makes Fans Miss MS Dhoni More With Latest Post With Throwback Photo Of CSK Captain

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni's fans recently made a special request to his wife Sakshi Dhoni to share pictures of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper with her as they are desperate to catch a glimpse of their superstar. Despite Sakshi Dhoni posting videos of the MS Dhoni house in Ranchi, where the cricketer is spending time with his family, fans still wanted to catch glimpse of their star player. It looks like the plea was heard by the International Cricket Council (ICC), who decided to fulfill their fans wishes by sharing MS Dhoni's image.

ICC shares MS Dhoni throwback image

The ICC on Friday shared a Flashback Friday post featuring MS Dhoni and England fast bowler James Anderson. The ICC, while captioning the post, asked fans to guess the tournament from which these pictures were taken. After looking at the post, fans flooded the comments section with heart-warming messages for MS Dhoni.

Fans react to ICC's latest post on MS Dhoni

Sakshi Dhoni on why MS Dhoni stays away from social media

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni recently made her debut on Instagram live and during the conversation, she clarified about why the CSK skipper likes to keep a low profile on social media. Sakshi Dhoni revealed that MS Dhoni has had pressure to post videos on coronavirus and other issues but he hasn’t because if the Prime Minister of a country has said something, one needs to follow that the most since nobody is bigger than him right now in the country.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni's return to Team India delayed

The build-up to IPL 2020 was seen as a platform for MS Dhoni to stage a comeback to Team India, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed MS Dhoni's return to field with CSK. CSK fans will be praying for the lockdown to end to watch MS Dhoni back in action. MS Dhoni has made CSK one of the best teams in the history of the IPL, leading them to three titles ever since the tournament started in 2008. Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK lifted the coveted trophy in the 2010, 2011 and 2018 editions.

(IMAGE: SAKSHI DHONI / ICC/ INSTAGRAM)