CSK Fire Long-time Team Doctor After Insensitive Tweet On Martyered Indian Soldiers

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday suspended their team doctor Madhu Thottappillil following his remark on social media post following the death of 20 Indian Army personnel during a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, which was deemed to be in “bad taste” by the IPL franchise.

Also read: IPL 2020 Likely To Be Held From Sep 26-Nov 8 After Bleak T20 World Cup Chances: Report

About the India China standoff

The India China standoff at the Galwan Valley started on Monday night. According to a statement from the Indian Army, 17 Indian troops were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location. A colonel was among the 20 Army personnel killed in the India China standoff on Monday night, the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La, where India lost around 80 soldiers, while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed in the confrontation.

Also read: CSK-favourite L Sivaramakrishnan Calls IPL 'world's Best Conducted T20 League'

CSK sack doctor over his comment on PM Cares Fund

CSK's team doctor Madhu Thottappillil had posted a tweet in which he took a dig at 'PM Cares Fund' and wondered whether the 'coffins will come back with 'PM Cares' stickers on them'. The tweet received backlash on the social media platform and was later taken down by CSK doctor.

The Chennai Super Kings Management was not aware of the personal tweet of Dr. Madhu Thottappillil. He has been suspended from his position as the Team Doctor.



Chennai Super Kings regrets his tweet which was without the knowledge of the Management and in bad taste. — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) June 17, 2020

CSK took to its Twitter account and said that the management was initially unaware of Dr Madhu Thottappillil's personal tweet and once they were informed about the same, they decided to suspend him from his position. Dr. Madhu had been the official team doctor for the franchise since the beginning of IPL in 2008.

Also read: IPL 2020 Boosted By Teams Predicting Rise In TRPs Even If Edition Is Curtailed: Report

IPL 2020 could take place from September 26-November 8: Report

The IPL 2020 season is likely to take place in the month of September 26-November 8. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror the BCCI might stage the IPL 2020 from September 26 to November 8. The dates can be altered depending on ICC's call on the fate of the T20 World Cup, which is expected to be postponed to next year in all likelihood.

Also read: CSK Star Deepak Chahar Reveals Impressive PUBG Mobile Season 13 Rank

Recently, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had written to state associations asking them to be prepared for IPL 2020 even if the tournament is to be played behind closed doors. The IPL 2002 was earlier scheduled for March 29 start with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on CSK in the opening match of the tournament. However, the IPL 2020 was postponed indefinitely and since then, there has been a lot of speculation about the commencement of the tournament. CSK have won the tournament three times so far.

(IMAGE: SURESH RAINA/ INSTAGRAM)