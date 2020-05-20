CSK Star Deepak Chahar Reveals Impressive PUBG Mobile Season 13 Rank

Team India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler Deepak Chahar recently revealed his PUBG Mobile playing setup via an Instagram story on his sister’s account. The reveal seems to indicate that the cricketer has become familiar with the new season of the PUBG mobile game as he was seen using a four-finger claw setup, a hold which is not believed to be easy to excel at. With the coronavirus-induced India lockdown in effect, one can assume that Deepak Chahar has taken his homebound time to hone his PUBG skills even further.

India lockdown: CSK star Deepak Chahar hones his PUBG skills

In the video as posted on his sister Malti Chahar’s Instagram story, Deepak Chahar mentions that he is at the Crown 4 of PUBG Mobile Season 13 as he had already reached the Ace tier of Season 12 earlier. It seems to be quite an achievement by the CSK star bowler considering that PUBG Mobile Season 13 was launched just a few days ago (May 13 to be exact). Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar’s position at Crown 4 places him just a tier and three sub-tiers below the Ace bracket.

Deepak Chahar PUBG Mobile Season 13, a sneak peek

Deepak Chahar spills beans over CSK skipper MS Dhoni's PUBG skills

Deepak Chahar’s teammate and captain MS Dhoni also appears to have taken a shine at the online multiplayer game at some stage. In a social media interaction with CSK on April 7, the fast bowler said that while MS Dhoni once loved playing the game, the wicketkeeper-batsman has lost his touch now. Chahar also added that since Dhoni has lost touch of the game, the veteran has now been hooked to a new game instead.

Deepak Chahar reveals MS Dhoni’s PUBG skills, watch video

In the inaugural episode of #AnbuDenLions, namma #Cherry got talking about playing PUBG with #Thala Dhoni and why guys love to learn the guitar! #WhistlePodu @deepak_chahar9 @RuphaRamani ðŸ¦ðŸ’› pic.twitter.com/xDo6SFYiLe — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 7, 2020

IPL 2020: Deepak Chahar in CSK

Deepak Chahar is set to reprise his role for CSK in the now-postponed IPL 2020 season. During the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) trading and transfer window, Chahar became one of the 20 cricketers to be retained by the CSK franchise. Having joined the MS Dhoni-led unit in 2018, Deepak Chahar was retained by CSK for â‚¹80 lakh (US$105,736) for the much-awaited IPL 2020 season.

Image credits: AP