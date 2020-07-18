CSK Pay Tribute To MS Dhoni With A Special Song In Latest Instagram Post

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from international cricket since the conclusion of the 2019 World Cup in England. The veteran Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper was all set to make a return to top-flight cricket through the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. However, the coronavirus pandemic led to the tournament facing an indefinite delay, thus extending the cricketer’s break from the game. As MS Dhoni continues to remain indoors amid the nationwide lockdown, CSK recently enthralled his fans on social media by coming up with a special tribute video for their battle-hardened campaigner.

CSK pays tribute to MS Dhoni

On Friday, July 17, CSK shared a special 17-second video to honour MS Dhoni. The video features a song dedicated to the cricketer and it immediately went viral across all of CSK’s social media accounts. Here is a look at the 17-second video dedicated to the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman.

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni for CSK

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, MS Dhoni became one of the 20 cricketers to be retained by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The right-handed batsman was retained for Rs.15 crore ($2 million) by the franchise for the now-postponed IPL 2020 season. MS Dhoni, who made his CSK debut in the inaugural 2008 edition, has led them to three IPL titles. Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK lifted the coveted trophy in the 2010, 2011 and 2018 editions.

How much is MS Dhoni net worth?

According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth figure is estimated to be Rs.760 crore ($101 million) as of March 2020. His net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth also comprises of his salary from participating in IPL for CSK.

Additionally, MS Dhoni adds to his net worth through his numerous endorsement deals and various business ventures. The cricketer is the co-owner of a popular Hockey India League team, Ranchi Rays. He also co-owns Chennaiyin FC, a football club in the Indian Super League. Additionally, the esteemed wicketkeeper-batsman is associated in brand endorsement deals with Orient Electric, Snickers, Indigo Paints among several others.

A look into the MS Dhoni house

The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper owns some glamorous houses. He is inclined towards investing in real estate and some of his biggest assets are his luxurious houses. Among his many real estates, he owns a 7-acre farmhouse on the Ring Road of Ranchi known as Kailashpati. The veteran cricketer loves spending time at Kailashpati with his daughter Ziva and wife Sakshi. Several MS Dhoni house videos on social media display the legendary cricketer having fun with his family.

A sneak peek to MS Dhoni house in Ranchi, watch video

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni net worth and MS Dhoni house information are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the MS Dhoni net worth and figure.

