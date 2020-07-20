IPL 2020 Broadcasters 'unhappy' With BCCI For Not Including Diwali Weekend In Schedule

In the latest development regarding the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) a report has emerged that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has a tentative schedule ready for the tournament. The final decision on the schedule will be taken after ICC's final decision on the fate of the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Australia this year from October 18 to November 15.

Also Read: Dubai Sports City Chief Claims UAE City Ready To Host IPL 2020 If India Can't: Report

IPL 2020 schedule: BCCI locks down dates for the tournament as per latest IPL news

According to a report in The Times of India, the BCCI has now zeroed in on the September 26 to November 8 window for the IPL 2020 league. If the cash-rich league goes ahead as per the schedule, then 60 matches will be played in 44 days as per the IPL 2020 schedule.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Highlights The Importance Of IPL, Says 'It Should Be Looked At Positively'

As per the report, Star India, who is the broadcasting partner of IPL, is not happy with the 'constricted scheduling' of the tournament by the BCCI as they want to make the most of the Diwali week to lure advertisers. The report also states that while the broadcast partners wants IPL 2020 to be extended till Diwali in order to boost advertising revenues, BCCI remains firm on ending the tournament early in November to ensure the Indian team has enough time for the scheduled Test series against Australia which starts on December 3.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Hints At IPL 2020 Taking Place Outside India Due To COVID-19 Situation

A senior BCCI official, while speaking to the publication, has said that If the IPL is finished by November 8, then Team India can fly to Australia by the 10th and undergo COVID-19 tests before starting their practice and warm-up matches before the first Test. He further said that India might want to play a day-night warm-up game ahead of the proposed day-night Test and that will add days to the schedule.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Dropped In 1992 Was Best Thing That Happened To Indian Cricket: Arun Lal

IPL 2020 schedule: UAE top contenders to host IPL 2020

Last month, the Emirates Cricket Board of the UAE has reportedly confirmed its offer to host the IPL 2020 if the tournament is moved out of India. Recently, Dubai Sports City's Head of Cricket and Events, Salman Hanif while speaking to Gulf News, confirmed that Dubai is ready to host the IPL 2020 even with a 'limited number of spectators' depending on government guidelines in terms of health protocols in September.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had also recently hinted about hosting the tournament outside India after saying that the country will have to bear with the COVID-19 pandemic at least till the end of this year or beginning of 2021, which effectively rules out India's chances of organising the cricketing extravaganza at home. The IPL 2020 was earlier scheduled to start on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. However, due to COVID-19, the tournament was postponed.

(COVER IMAGE: INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE / TWITTER)