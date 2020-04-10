Ex-Pak Player Salman Butt Makes Huge Statement: No 'Integrity' In Pakistan Cricket

Salman Butt who was considered as one of the best batsmen that the country had produced was served a five-year ban from the game after he was found guilty in the spot-fixing scandal that broke out on Pakistan's tour to England in 2010 which also included the likes of Mohammad Amir and former medium-pacer Mohammad Asif. However, the opening batsman has gone on to say that no one should talk about integrity in Pakistan cricket.

'Integrity is not something...': Salman Butt

"Integrity is not something which should be talked about in Pakistan cricket," fumed tainted Salman Butt as he lashed out at those demanding a life ban on players who have been penalised for corruption. "I really don't understand why should anyone even speak on this issue and give his opinion because it doesn't really matter. Bottom line is that only the ICC and PCB should be speaking on this as they make the laws," Butt, who was captain in 2010 in England, said. "I know players who have been added to the team because of their connections and there have been several players who have made numerous comebacks without giving any meaningful performances. Are these things different from corruption? We shouldn't even talk about integrity in Pakistan cricket, Butt said.

'You should be treated like any other player': Salman Butt

"Punishment implies that once you have served the time, you should be treated like any other player. Where does their integrity go when they are in the mix and working with those people? Or when they endorse players because of their connections", asked the southpaw.

The tainted Pakistani opening batsman has made a comeback to domestic cricket and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) since completing his ban and has performed well but is yet to be recalled to the national team. Butt also called on the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to have a clear policy for players who have served punishments for corruption to put an end to the unnecessary debate.

(With PTI Inputs)