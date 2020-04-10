Rohit Sharma Does Not Compromise On Fitness Even While Being Quarantined Indoors

Rohit Sharma is currently self-quarantined at home as India and the whole world are fighting the global pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had imposed a three-week lockdown in the country in order to prevent the outbreak of this deadly disease. However, Rohit is not getting complacent as he his trying his level best to keep himself fit indoors.

READ: Cricketer-turned-policeman Joginder Sharma on serving the country during COVID-19 crisis

READ: 'You don't mess with Virat Kohli', admits former Pakistan wicket-keeper Rashid Latif

'No Excuse': Rohit Sharma

The 'Hitman' had posted an image of himself on Instagram where he can be seen in his sports shoes. The Indian limited-overs vice-captain is trying to wear his shoelaces by sitting on the sofa of his Mumbai apartment as he is all geared up to sweat it out indoors. The swashbuckling opening batsman also went on to mention that even though he is homebound, he has no excuses to make as he is aiming to stay fit remaining indoors and at the same time, also stay safe.

The Mumbai batsman was all set to make his comeback to the cricket field during the IPL 2020 opener between last year's finalists and multiple-time champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29. But, the tournament has tentatively been postponed to April 15 due to coronavirus fear.

If the 13th edition of the IPL does take place, then the 2007 T20 World Cup winner will not only be hoping to help his team retain the title but will also be eyeing a record fifth trophy as well.

READ: 'You look like Tarzan but bowl like Jane', Andrew Flintoff recalls sledging Shoaib Akhtar

READ: Yuvraj Singh highlights one important thing about players during India-Pakistan match