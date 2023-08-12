CSK Legend To Represent Joburg Super Kings In SA20 And It's Not Raina Or Dhoni: Reports

Ambati Rayudu's journey in cricket has been characterized by determination and adaptability. He made his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Mumbai Indians and later played for the Chennai Super Kings, showcasing his ability to anchor the innings and accelerate when needed. Rayudu's middle-order batting and occasional wicket-keeping contributions marked his international career. While he faced ups and downs in terms of his national team selection, his performances in franchise cricket earned him recognition.

3 things you need to know

Ambati Rayudu recently helped CSK win its 5th IPL title

He is all set to participate in SA20's second season

Rayudu is rumoured to play for Joburg Super Kings

Ambati Rayudu to play for Joburg Super Kings?

Reports suggest that Joburg Super Kings, a sister franchise of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), is interested in signing the services of Ambati Rayudu, a CSK legend, for the second season of South Africa's SA20. If the deal goes through, Rayudu could become the first Indian player to participate in SA20.

[Ambati Rayudu plays his farewell game at the IPL Final against the Gujarat Titans; Image: BCCI]

According to CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, the management is considering the option of signing Rayudu for the Johannesburg-based team. The discussions involve consulting with Joburg's captain Faf du Plessis and coach Stephen Fleming.

This comes after ESPNcricinfo reported that Rayudu, who retired from the IPL in 2023 after clinching another title with CSK, will join the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season. He, however, is yet to receive the nod from the BCCI to play in the CPL.

Although initially committed to participating in the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States with the Texas Super Kings, a sister franchise of CSK, Rayudu withdrew due to personal and family reasons. The middle-order batter has already announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League.

Ambati Rayudu in numbers

ODI (One-Day Internationals):

Matches: 55

Runs: 1694

Batting Average: 47.05

Highest Score: 124*

Centuries: 3

Half-centuries: 10

T20I (Twenty20 Internationals):

Matches: 6

Runs: 42

Batting Average: 10.50

Highest Score: 20

IPL (Indian Premier League):

Matches: 204

Runs: 4348

Batting Average: 28.23

Highest Score: 100*

Centuries: 1

Half-centuries: 22

Image: BCCI