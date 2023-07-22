MS Dhoni Can Groom India Youngster As CSK's Next Skipper Feels Ambati Rayudu

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni led his team to their fifth Indian Premier League title by defeating the Gujarat Titans in the 16th edition of the tournament. Dhoni has been the skipper of the Men in Yellow since the inaugural season of the cash-rich league and has taken the team to ten finals in 14 appearances.

Ambati Rayudu picks Ruturaj Gaikwad as the next CSK skipper

The Indian Premier League 2023 final was the last match of right-handed batsman Ambati Rayudu. The former India player joined CSK in their comeback season in the year 2018 and since then was one of the main players of the IPL giants. With MS Dhoni in the last phase of his career and his presence in the IPL 2024 still under speculation, Rayudu has picked young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad as the next captain of the Men in Yellow.

Rayudu while speaking on Behindwood TV said that Ruturaj Gaikwad has all the leadership qualities and can lead the team for the next seven to eight years if MS Dhoni grooms him well. The former CSK batter said:

Coming to the future, I think Ruturaj has a great chance. He has those leadership qualities in him," Rayudu said in an interview with Behindwoods TV on Saturday, July 22. "So if Mahi bhai grooms him say a year or so, then he can lead the team for 7-8 or even 10 years. He is in good hands with Mahi bhai and Fleming. He is calm, down-to-earth, and extremely talented. India makes the best use of him (Gaikwad). I don't think they are at the moment. He should be playing every format for India.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's performance for CSK in IPL 2023

CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was the second-highest run scorer of the team in the Indian Premier League 2023 and scored a total of 590 runs from 16 matches. Gaikwad will also lead the Indian cricket team in the Asian Games 2023 which will take place in Hangzhou, China.