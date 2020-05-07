CSK Offers Heartfelt Condolences To The Families Of Vizag Gas Leak Victims

Last year's IPL finalists Chennai Super Kings have come forward to express their condolences to the victims of the Vizag gas tragedy that happened during the early hours of Thursday morning killing 11 people so far.

'All our thoughts with the lost souls': Chennai Super Kings

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the three-time IPL winners asked what needs to be done when even staying at home is not safe. CSK then mentioned that they are heartbroken to hear the news from the 'City of Destiny'. The two-time CLT20 champions also spared a thought for the lost souls and then prayed for the families that have been affected by this tragedy.

What to do when staying home isn't safe either? Heartbreaking news from the City of Destiny. All our thoughts with the lost souls and prayers with the families affected. #VizagGasLeak 💔 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 7, 2020

Meanwhile, the IPL 2020 has as of now been suspended indefinitely due to the global pandemic. The 'Yellow Army' were originally scheduled to take on the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on March 29.

Gas leak in Vishakhapatnam

11 people have been killed and 250 have been hospitalized after a chemical gas leakage at the LG Polymers factory in RR Venkatapuram village in Vishakapatnam on Thursday. The gas leaked is believed to be Steyrene gas which affects the Central Nervous System of a human body and is suspected to have happened between 3 am and 4 am. Residents of the vicinity have been evacuated, however, the number of casualties is expected to rise.

The NDRF teams have neutralised the gas and FIR has been registered. Minister for Industries Mekapati Gowtham Reddy informed that a help-desk was set-up to assist the rescue operations in Vishakapatnam. The Minister asked the people not to panic and reassured that a team from the department was on the site and was manning the operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) following the tragedy.

