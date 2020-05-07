Vizag Gas Leak Tragedy: Mohammad Kaif Offers Heartfelt Condolences To Victims' Kin

Mohammad Kaif came forward to express his condolences to the families of the deceased in the gas leak incident at Vishakapatnam on Thursday.

'Very disturbing!': Mohammad Kaif

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Kaif wrote that he has spent two Ranji Trophy seasons in Vishakapatnam and it is a city that is very close to him. The former Indian cricketer also mentioned that the visuals seen by him are very disturbing. He expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and hoped that this subsides soon.'

I’ve spent 2 Ranji Trophy seasons in #Visakhapatnam, it’s a city that’s very close to me. The visuals that I see today are very disturbing!



My thoughts & prayers are with everyone affected and my deepest condolences with the bereaved families. May this subside soon#VizagGasLeak — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 7, 2020

Gas leak in Vishakhapatnam

10 people have been killed and 70 were hospitalized after a chemical gas leakage at the LG Polymers factory in RR Venkatapuram village in Vishakapatnam on Thursday. The gas leaked is believed to be Steyrene gas which affects the Central Nervous System of a human body and is suspected to have happened between 3 am and 4 am. Residents of the vicinity have been evacuated, however, the number of casualties is expected to rise.

The NDRF teams have neutralised the gas and FIR has been registered. Minister for Industries Mekapati Gowtham Reddy informed that a help-desk was set-up to assist the rescue operations in Vishakapatnam. The Minister asked the people not to panic and reassured that a team from the department was on the site and was manning the operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) following the tragedy.

