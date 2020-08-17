CSK Owner Admits Using BCCI Presidential Power To Save MS Dhoni's Captaincy In 2011

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket over the weekend, taking the world of cricket by surprise. However, fans of the iconic cricketer will still be graced by his presence on the field as he is expected to represent the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Upon hearing the MS Dhoni retirement news, CSK owner N Srinivasan recently admitted to using all the power at his disposal to save Dhoni's captaincy back in 2011.

CSK team owner makes startling claim after MS Dhoni retirement

CSK owner N Srinivasan was the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) between 2011 and 2014. At the time, MS Dhoni’s captaincy came under scrutiny after India suffered 0-4 whitewashes in England and Australia. Such was the impact of the twin series defeats that many began questioning the leadership tactics of the wicketkeeper-batsman, even though he led India to a World Cup win earlier in April the same year.

During a recent interaction with The Indian Express, N Srinivasan admitted to exercising all his presidential authority in order to save MS Dhoni’s captaincy. According to Srinivasan, the selectors back in 2011 had not even thought of who would be his (MS Dhoni’s) replacement. The CSK owner stated that there was a discussion regarding the wicketkeeper’s captaincy removal, to which he said, “there was no way in which he would not be a captain.”

MS Dhoni retirement: Cricketer set for CSK return through IPL 2020

While the MS Dhoni retirement news was confirmed by the cricketer himself on August 15, he last represented Team India during the 2019 World Cup in England back in July 2019. The 39-year-old is now slated to make a return to competitive cricket through the much-awaited IPL 2020 season as CSK’s captain. IPL 2020 is scheduled to launch on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A glance at the MS Dhoni stats section

MS Dhoni's stats in international cricket compose some staggering and record-breaking numbers. Between his international debut in 2004 to his final appearance, Dhoni played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is. Across all formats, he racked up 17,266 runs with 16 centuries and 108 half-centuries. He is also one of the most successful wicketkeepers in world cricket and with 829 dismissals (634 catches and 195 stumpings), he is only behind Mark Boucher and Adam Gilchrist in terms of the number of dismissals effected.

