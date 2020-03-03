IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Gets Adorable Hug From Suresh Raina On CSK Arrival, Watch Video

The IPL 2020 kicks off shortly and fans cannot wait to see former India captain MS Dhoni back in action. The Chennai Super Kings captain reported to the CSK headquarters and was welcomed by vice-captain and teammate Suresh Raina. CSK’s official Twitter handle posted a video of Suresh Raina welcoming skipper MS Dhoni.

IPL 2020: CSK post a video of Suresh Raina greeting MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni landed in Chennai on Monday amid much fanfare from the supporters. They had gathered to see their 'Thala' arrive. The official social media handles of CSK also posted a video of his arrival. On Monday, Dhoni also took part in his first practice session with CSK ahead of IPL 2020.

Earlier, on Tuesday, CSK posted another video of MS Dhoni as he met another CSK mainstay - Suresh Raina. Raina greeted his skipper with a warm hug. He gave him a peck on the neck and the Dhoni Raina hug instantly made waves on social media.

WATCH: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina hug each other

Me3t and Gree7 - Everyday is Karthigai in our House, a film by Vikraman Sir. #StartTheWhistles 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/sJz77Nnakr — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 3, 2020

IPL 2020: Fans go berserk over the 'Dhoni Raina hug'

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina key to CSK team 2020

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina have been with the CSK since the inception of the Indian Premier League in 2008. Raina and Dhoni have been the lynchpins of the Super Kings squad. They also enjoyed a brief stint in the national team together where they managed many match-winning partnerships. The former Indian captain has been out of action since the World Cup in England and fans are eager to see Dhoni return to the field during IPL 2020. Raina, on the other hand, is one of IPL’s leading run-getters and would look to get some runs under his belt in IPL 2020. CSK kick-start their IPL 2020 campaign with a clash against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians. They won the IPL title last season by beating the Super Kings.

