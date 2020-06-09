MS Dhoni's Epic Reaction On Sachin Tendulkar's Birthday Lights Up The Internet: Watch

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, who made his international debut back in 2004, soon went on to become an indispensable part of the Indian team. When MS Dhoni made his debut, the team was filled with seasoned campaigners like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble etc. Now, after a decorated career of 16 years, MS Dhoni has risen to the stature of Sachin Tendulkar since a majority of the cricketing community considers him virtually as a 'demi-god'. MS Dhoni seems to be in the twilight of his career, which is why fans love sharing old videos of the cricket stalwart.

MS Dhoni reveals Sachin Tendulkar's secret in this throwback video

Recently, there is a video that has been doing rounds on social media where Indian cricketers are seen celebrating Sachin Tendulkar's birthday in the dressing room. In the video, Sachin Tendulkar's teammates (Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Harbhajan Singh etc.) are sharing their thoughts about the 'Master Blaster'. MS Dhoni was also asked to say something about the 47-year old. MS Dhoni, in his own witty way, replied that 'Boost is the secret of his energy!'. This was a famous tagline for a nutrition drink named 'Boost' that the 'Master Blaster' endorsed for a long time during the peak of his career.

MS Dhoni has always been a Sachin Tendulkar admirer and has grown up watching him play. He played an instrumental role in fulfilling Sachin Tendulkar's dream of winning the World Cup when he led the Indian team to 2011 World Cup triumph. Sachin Tendulkar had also said MS Dhoni is the best captain he has played under and in fact, was instrumental in making him India's captain once Rahul Dravid quit in mid-2007.

MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical since the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England where India were knocked out by New Zealand in the semi-final. MS Dhoni was supposed to make a comeback in the IPL 2020 where he was set to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cash-rich league was considered as a crucial competition to bring MS Dhoni back into the scheme of things. There is no clear picture regarding the 38-year old's future with the Indian team. It will be interesting to see how Dhoni's India career pans out if the IPL 2020 is called off.

IMAGE COURTESY: SACHIN TENDULKAR TWITTER