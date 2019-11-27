Murali Kartik Responds After Troll Calls Him To Be De-listed From Commentary

A lot of things were new during the first Day/Night Test against Bangladesh. The Pink ball and the timings were not the only unusual things at the test. The test series also saw some verbal spat between Cricket Veterans Harsha Bhogle and Sanjay Manjrekar.

Murali Kartik hits back at troll

Murali Kartik recently gave a reply to a troll who called for him being de-listed along with Sanjay Manjrekar from Commentary.

The troll posted the message in response to Sanjay Manjrekar's commentary during the second test match between India and West Indies that upset many and was termed as an 'insult' to Harsha Bhogle.

Sanjay Manjrekar and Harsha Bhogle's jibe

During one of the live commentary sessions, Sanjay Manjrekar allegedly took a dig at Harsha Bhogle during the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh. During the match, Harsha Bhogle enquired whether the cricketers were facing any visibility issues with the pink ball, to which Sanjay Manjrekarr replied to present his take of players having a fair idea of their surrounding on the pitch. Sanjay Manjrekar's response did not go well with many listening to the commentary.

Netizens react to Sanjay Manjrekar's comments

In response to Sanjay's commentary, people on Twitter have been calling him out for his behaviour. A user called Sanjay Manjrekar for his behaviour and termed it as an 'insult'.

Another user said Sanjay Manjrekar has insulted Harsha Bhogle and said what happened was not funny

India defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in the historic Day-Night Test match at Eden Gardens. The match was the first-ever pink-ball contest to be held in the country. The win also extended India's lead to 360 points in the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship table.

